A Bold Lip

Laura Jenkinson

London makeup artist Laura Jenkinson got her start by sitting in her bedroom experimenting with cosmetics. Like all good Millennials, she posted her faves on Instagram or her blog. But her cartoon-inspired looks were so creative, they caught the eye of BuzzFeed, which was followed pretty quickly by fashion mags including Elle and Cosmo. That’s kind of the equivalent of getting discovered at the soda counter at Schwab’s drugstore. (Kids, ask your parents. Or maybe grandparents.)

“I’d seen loads of other fantastic make-up artists on Instagram and I wanted to do something similar and on a bigger scale so I started doing about one a week. I find a picture and then just hold it up to the mirror as a guide and draw straight onto my face – it’s easier than you think!”

I’ll bet she’s very, very popular with the kiddies!

You can follow Laura Jenkinson on her website and on Instagram.

Hello my loves. Thank you for the beautiful messages you have sent since I posted me rambling away on my stories, you’ve all blown me away with your love and i am full of gratitude. I have highlighted it all too and will keep it up for a couple of days for anyone that might have missed the news about my new venture and my plans for this account going forward. This will be my last lip art post (so of course had to repost my favourite one!) I had built up such a big part of my identity online, so it’s a little scary but I also feel real genuine excitement about what’s to come. I would love for as many of you as possible to stay around so we can keep the conversation open on mental health and wellbeing – thank you for all of the love and support you have given me the last few years! It has been completely life changing ❤️

Another @disney villain for #halloween 🕰🐊

THE CHINFLUENCER SERIES — In the modern day of infatuation with influencers, I wanted to recreate some truly influential figures from throughout history. And with it also being mental health awareness month, I want to show how mental illness is something that can affect all of us, even the greatest minds and icons. Frida Kahlo’s short life was definitely not an easy one and was hit with many struggles; being involved in a terrible accident that left her unable to have children, a turmoltuous marriage and an identity disorder. She experienced suffering, just as we will all have to in life. But she found an outlet through her art, which still has huge influence today. If you’re in London, make sure you check out her exhibition that’s going on at the @vamuseum 🌺🌸🌼 #thechinfluencerseries

Happy Halloween 🦇 #thelittlemermaid #ursula

23•100 #100daysofmakeup Lisa Simpson 🎷🎷🎷

  2. loisajay
    June 12, 2020 at 8:04 am

    Wow. This is some kinda talent. Schwab’s……Lana says Hi! I’m not old cause I remember–I just retain knowledge. 😀

  3. Chronicles of a Blogaholic
    June 12, 2020 at 9:04 am

    Now that’s what I call, “A real makeup Artist”.

