A Bold Lip

Laura Jenkinson

London makeup artist Laura Jenkinson got her start by sitting in her bedroom experimenting with cosmetics. Like all good Millennials, she posted her faves on Instagram or her blog. But her cartoon-inspired looks were so creative, they caught the eye of BuzzFeed, which was followed pretty quickly by fashion mags including Elle and Cosmo. That’s kind of the equivalent of getting discovered at the soda counter at Schwab’s drugstore. (Kids, ask your parents. Or maybe grandparents.)

“I’d seen loads of other fantastic make-up artists on Instagram and I wanted to do something similar and on a bigger scale so I started doing about one a week. I find a picture and then just hold it up to the mirror as a guide and draw straight onto my face – it’s easier than you think!”

I’ll bet she’s very, very popular with the kiddies!

