Etsomnia™ 271: Calling Mrs. Roper!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Fabulous kaftan above by KaftanDiscotheque.

I have a very stylish friend with a great, classic look. This smart lady rocks vintage styles that beautifully suit her face and figure, and they make me long to emulate her. This week, my darling friend ,LT, has inspired me to shop for kaftans and chunky earrings like a maniac. When kaftans are good, they are very, very good, but when they’re bad, they’re awful.

Kaftans may not be exactly high style these days, but I grew up in the sixties and seventies, and all the most fashionable TV ladies wore them. Carol Brady, Shirley Partridge, Mary Tyler Moore, and of course, Helen Roper, all swanned around in their Kaftans, looking well-dressed and fabulous and fabulously comfortable. But it wasn’t until we started hanging out in Fire Island that I fully began to appreciate the beauty and practicality of the kaftan.

You just know this tragedy is ending up on a cruise ship somewhere.
While I don’t think I could pull it off, I am in awe of this beautiful, handmade traditional Egyptian kaftan! By FoobsShop
I don’t object to kaftans on men, but that pocket placement is going to get you in trouble.
This is exactly how I hope to look in my new kaftan. Stylish, comfortable, and carefree! (And thinner and tanner wouldn’t hurt, either.) By StylePark1
Context is everything.
This 1940s silk kaftan is just gorgeous! By ShopMorphew
I thought this was ugly, but then I saw the other colors it comes in…
Loving this Pucciesque goodness! By PreciousIdentity
This one’s just aggressively ugly.
Well, that’s just fantastic! By PaisleyBabylon
I don’t mind looking like Blanche Devereaux, but I’m not ready for Sophia Petrillo

15 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 271: Calling Mrs. Roper!

  1. Sheree
    June 11, 2020 at 6:31 am

    Whenever I see kaftans I think Demis Roussos. It’s generally not a good look!

  2. bcparkison
    June 11, 2020 at 7:18 am

    Not sure they are good for us short people….But I do love that black and white one.

  3. loisajay
    June 11, 2020 at 8:14 am

    Helen Roper…she had the look, for sure.

  4. janhaltn
    June 11, 2020 at 8:44 am

    The one with the lady holding the walls apart has be laughing most of the day when I think of it. I enjoyed all of them — Hal

  5. artfulblasphemer
    June 11, 2020 at 8:54 am

    I have a gorgeous one I made out of a vintage sari and it so happens that I have another sari that I’ve been debating about…..and this post has decided me–I *do* need to design another one 😉

  6. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 11, 2020 at 11:49 am

    I have never owned a kaftan – unless the short versions that get pulled over a swimsuit count – because I always think I will look extra frumpy and like a patterned tent since I am squat and rotund of stature. I also suspect that if I ever started wearing kaftans then it might become all I wear since they look so comfy.

  7. janhaltn
    June 11, 2020 at 11:58 am

    HaHaHA – I had the same feeling. Using my yard strick, I wonder how they would work for shopping at Walmart. Probably do fine. Hal

  8. Diane
    June 11, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    You would be totally elegant in that maroon embroidered number!

