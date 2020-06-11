Etsomnia™ 271: Calling Mrs. Roper!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Fabulous kaftan above by KaftanDiscotheque.

I have a very stylish friend with a great, classic look. This smart lady rocks vintage styles that beautifully suit her face and figure, and they make me long to emulate her. This week, my darling friend ,LT, has inspired me to shop for kaftans and chunky earrings like a maniac. When kaftans are good, they are very, very good, but when they’re bad, they’re awful.

Kaftans may not be exactly high style these days, but I grew up in the sixties and seventies, and all the most fashionable TV ladies wore them. Carol Brady, Shirley Partridge, Mary Tyler Moore, and of course, Helen Roper, all swanned around in their Kaftans, looking well-dressed and fabulous and fabulously comfortable. But it wasn’t until we started hanging out in Fire Island that I fully began to appreciate the beauty and practicality of the kaftan.

You just know this tragedy is ending up on a cruise ship somewhere.

While I don’t think I could pull it off, I am in awe of this beautiful, handmade traditional Egyptian kaftan! By FoobsShop

I don’t object to kaftans on men, but that pocket placement is going to get you in trouble.

This is exactly how I hope to look in my new kaftan. Stylish, comfortable, and carefree! (And thinner and tanner wouldn’t hurt, either.) By StylePark1

Context is everything.

This 1940s silk kaftan is just gorgeous! By ShopMorphew

I thought this was ugly, but then I saw the other colors it comes in…

Loving this Pucciesque goodness! By PreciousIdentity

This one’s just aggressively ugly.

Well, that’s just fantastic! By PaisleyBabylon

I don’t mind looking like Blanche Devereaux, but I’m not ready for Sophia Petrillo