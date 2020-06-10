Colorado Glass Works

Sometimes, Instagram delivers me such wonderful things! This week, it served up some magnificent stained glass work by Meggy of Colorado Glass Works. Her pieces are so fantastic, she’s now taking orders that won’t ship until May of 2021! That kind of adoration must feel good, and she truly deserves it.

Meggy is living my dream life. The way she tells it, she started pursuing glass as a hobby during a transitional period of her life, and it turned into something more.

“I founded Colorado Glass Works in the Fall of 2017 out of my dining room in Denver, Colorado. I was living in a charming, historic home that provided the perfect environment to explore an art medium I’d always been curious about; stained glass. The wide-paneled hardwood floors and romantic architecture of the house fit the era of the artwork I began to study. It was a transitional phase in my life – growing my career, in-between relationships, a sampling new hobbies – when I decided to take a stained glass-making class at the local recreation center. This single class sparked a joy in me that has grown into nothing short of an absolute passion.” – About Colorado Glass Works

It’s so clear from her work (and her blog) how much joy she takes in her craft. I hope to follow in her footsteps someday. She’s a real inspiration to me!

You can follow the Colorado Glass Works on their website and on Instagram, and you can follow Meggy’s wonderful blog, The Glass Goddess, here.