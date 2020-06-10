My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Glass Goddess

by 4 Comments

Colorado Glass Works

Sometimes, Instagram delivers me such wonderful things! This week, it served up some magnificent stained glass work by Meggy of Colorado Glass Works. Her pieces are so fantastic, she’s now taking orders that won’t ship until May of 2021! That kind of adoration must feel good, and she truly deserves it.

Meggy is living my dream life. The way she tells it, she started pursuing glass as a hobby during a transitional period of her life, and it turned into something more.

“I founded Colorado Glass Works in the Fall of 2017 out of my dining room in Denver, Colorado. I was living in a charming, historic home that provided the perfect environment to explore an art medium I’d always been curious about; stained glass. The wide-paneled hardwood floors and romantic architecture of the house fit the era of the artwork I began to study. It was a transitional phase in my life – growing my career, in-between relationships, a sampling new hobbies – when I decided to take a stained glass-making class at the local recreation center. This single class sparked a joy in me that has grown into nothing short of an absolute passion.”

– About Colorado Glass Works

It’s so clear from her work (and her blog) how much joy she takes in her craft. I hope to follow in her footsteps someday. She’s a real inspiration to me!

You can follow the Colorado Glass Works on their website and on Instagram, and you can follow Meggy’s wonderful blog, The Glass Goddess, here.

View this post on Instagram

This classic pink Cadillac was the dream car of my childhood. As a kid being stuck in cold Colorado I dreamt of the day I would cruise down the palm tree filled streets of California with the top down, soaking up the sun, in my own classic pink convertible 😄💕. The California part of my childhood dreams came true, still working on the pink caddy part lol 😂. Anyways when I started out as a stained glass artist I drew a couple random designs I though would be fun to have come to life, this dream being one of them. At the time I didn’t have the tools or the skill to create the pink Cadillac so I tucked the pattern away and carried it with me for a few years. Then recently I had a moment where I was finally able to sit down and make it come to life. This baby found a new home in New York a couple days ago and I couldn’t be more proud. When you put your art out there you never know who I want it or if it will ever find a home but the moment it does WOW I can’t describe a more sublime feeling as an artist 🥰. ⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣

A post shared by Colorado Glass Works (@coloradoglassworks) on

View this post on Instagram

At first glance you may be confused as to what this stained glass piece is but I promise it comes with a very interesting backstory 👀❤️. ⁣ ⁣ A gal reached out to me to comission this vintage embalming machine piece for her best friend who was suppose to be graduating Mortuary school in May this year. But due to the Corona virus her graduation was devastatingly cancelled. So then it was decided they would hold a funeral (so clever 😂) to celebrate her graduation being cancelled and of course with social distancing that was cancelled too 😔. This stained glass piece ended up being brightness in a dark moment, in some way it became an alternate mini celebration for massive accomplishment that deserved so much more. ⁣ ⁣ We have all had our world flipped upside down within the span of a month. For some of us it’s brought astronomical changes for others it’s brought blips to our routine but NONE of us are left unaffected. I personally take this stained glass project as a reminder that it’s up to us to find new ways to celebrate and be happy even when things aren’t ideal. We all have so much to be grateful for even when it seems like there’s a lot more negative than positive at the moment. I want to challenge myself and you to find some silver linings today, even if it’s finding a bag of chocolate chips tucked away in the back your pantry. We are going to get through this time and the best way to do it is to shift our perspectives and keep walking forward by making adjustments. You got this 💜! ⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣

A post shared by Colorado Glass Works (@coloradoglassworks) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “The Glass Goddess

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    June 10, 2020 at 8:24 am

    Every single one of them are beautiful. I wonder if she colors the glass herself or not. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  2. StellaKate Blue
    June 10, 2020 at 8:39 am

    These pieces are all delightful, even the embalming machine!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Kate
    June 10, 2020 at 10:12 am

    All beautiful!
    Especially love the interpretation of the Dutch tulip field!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 10, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    I share your love of stained glass. I especially love the rainbow leaf at the end and the honeycomb.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.