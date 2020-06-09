Trompe L’oeil

My OBT

Fellow blogger Sanpiano finds the most remarkable artists!

Today, we’re looking at the quirky, whimsical street art by French muralist Patrick Commecy. The artist has a wonderful way of turning the blank sides of buildings into magical places peopled by larger-than-life characters. And his murals aren’t just fun to look at. They’re inspired by the history and culture of the locations where the buildings are located.

Commesy plans the works, then paints with a team of muralists to cover each facade. What a fun job that must be! He calls his company A-Fresco, and if you happen to find yourself with a blank wall in France, you should look them up.

You can see all of the wonderful paintings by Patrick Commecy on the A-Fresco website.

The #trompeloeil mural 'Cinéma-Cannes' celebrates 100 years of cinema. Beautifully painted with so much detail and vibrant colors, made a simple bus stop on the way to the castle a place you should not miss when you are in Cannes. • Since 2002 the Municipality of Cannes has been developing an extensive programme of film-related giant murals to pay homage to the long and fruitful love story between the city and the cinema. • 📸: @villar.herbert • 🎨: #patrickcommecy • • #wheretogoafter #cannes #mural #art #streetart #frescoes #travelwritter #culturetrip #exploretheworld #passionpassport #grafittiart #wanderlust #frenchriviera #cotedazur #igersfrance #cannesfilmfestival #cinema #southoffrance #cannesisyours #movie

Cada mañana y desde hace varios días —en realidad son uno repetido—, muchos urbanitas miramos por la ventana de casa y nos topamos con un muro blanco, inmóvil, ligeramente achatado por los polos. La verdad es que nunca le habíamos prestado demasiada atención, pero ahora se ha convertido en uno más de la familia. De pronto, el mejor amigo del hombre confinado no es el perro ni las palomas mensajeras sino los sueños y el anhelo, y el blanco de la pared su tabla de salvación, muro que te quiero muro, muro rama, muro olivo. El mío se porta muy bien. Es limpio y educado y nunca protesta cuando dibujo con un pincel de memoria momentos del pasado, tardes de playa del color de mariposas cautivas, paseos en bicicleta por calles convertidas en bebederos para jabalíes y corzos, brindis, baños, conchas y música en descomposición. La luz es la pelota de Steve McQueen y el blanco la excusa perfecta para poner en práctica la teoría del color, la fórmula de la gran evasión, el escapismo doméstico hecho fotograma. Cuidad de vuestros muros. Son postal con forma de montaña nevada, ámbar en el que sumergirse cuando la paciencia pretende saltar por la ventana y, a juzgar por nuestro color de piel, todos somos un poco albarrada, caballos salvajes en tacones Louboutin. Por primera vez en la historia de la civilización, recurrir al pasado es más dulce que intentar huir del presente soñando. Mi muro, mi puente, mi granada de mano.

Vejam que trabalho incrível que esse artista francês Patrick Commecy e sua equipe de muralistas fazem em subúrbios e bairros periféricos da França! Achei sensacional!!! Eles percorrem as cidades em busca de edifícios que possam ser transformados. Fachadas monótonas e cinzas, sem vida ou em ruínas, em poucos dias, ficam vibrantes e restauraras com magníficas obras de arte. As pinturas hiper-realistas, com janelas, varandas e vegetação, parecem com o que poderíamos encontrar em uma vila ou em um bairro de antigamente. Alegram qualquer região! Tem outros trabalhos lá no meu blog Art et Décor no Folha Vitória! O link está na Bio!!! ✨😘. . . . . . #arteurbana #streetart #arch #art #realism #realismo #architecture #oldarchitecture #design #desenho #criative #creativity #criatividade #casa #arthome #house #home #lar #decor #pintura #painting #paint #PatrickCommecy #france #frança #facade #fachadas #buildings

  1. writinghouse
    June 9, 2020 at 6:57 am

    Imagine how amazing and cheering it would be if every blank wall had these on! They are incredible… 🙂

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 9, 2020 at 7:32 am

    The style reminded me so much of the City of Quebec mural that I had to go do some quick research but Commecy does not appear to have been involved in this project. I really love this style of mural. I can spend ages taking in all of he details and enjoying the visual trickery.

  3. bcparkison
    June 9, 2020 at 7:45 am

    Aren’t these just the cats meow. Would be so fun to come up on one of these.

  4. Sheree
    June 9, 2020 at 8:08 am

    I’ve seen a couple of these, they are magnifique but didn’t know who had done them.

  5. Chronicles of a Blogaholic
    June 9, 2020 at 11:49 am

    Now that’s some artistic graffiti I’d like to see in my neighborhood.

  6. janhaltn
    June 9, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    I am running very late today. Happy I found enough time to enjoying all all of these. I have seen art like this in verious places and I am always totally amazed at how somebody can see this standing in front of a building.

