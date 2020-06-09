Trompe L’oeil

Fellow blogger Sanpiano finds the most remarkable artists!
Today, we’re looking at the quirky, whimsical street art by French muralist Patrick Commecy. The artist has a wonderful way of turning the blank sides of buildings into magical places peopled by larger-than-life characters. And his murals aren’t just fun to look at. They’re inspired by the history and culture of the locations where the buildings are located.
Commesy plans the works, then paints with a team of muralists to cover each facade. What a fun job that must be! He calls his company A-Fresco, and if you happen to find yourself with a blank wall in France, you should look them up.
You can see all of the wonderful paintings by Patrick Commecy on the A-Fresco website.
June 9, 2020 at 6:57 am
Imagine how amazing and cheering it would be if every blank wall had these on! They are incredible… 🙂
June 9, 2020 at 8:52 pm
Such an impressive imagination!
June 9, 2020 at 7:32 am
The style reminded me so much of the City of Quebec mural that I had to go do some quick research but Commecy does not appear to have been involved in this project. I really love this style of mural. I can spend ages taking in all of he details and enjoying the visual trickery.
June 9, 2020 at 8:52 pm
I had to look it up, too. So fun!
June 9, 2020 at 7:45 am
Aren’t these just the cats meow. Would be so fun to come up on one of these.
June 9, 2020 at 8:53 pm
It would! I’m truly amazed by their talent.
June 9, 2020 at 8:08 am
I’ve seen a couple of these, they are magnifique but didn’t know who had done them.
June 9, 2020 at 8:55 pm
He’s a marvel!
June 9, 2020 at 11:49 am
Now that’s some artistic graffiti I’d like to see in my neighborhood.
June 9, 2020 at 8:55 pm
Me, too!
June 9, 2020 at 5:30 pm
I am running very late today. Happy I found enough time to enjoying all all of these. I have seen art like this in verious places and I am always totally amazed at how somebody can see this standing in front of a building.
June 9, 2020 at 8:56 pm
They are amazing. I especially love the ones that change the shapes of the buildings.
