Trompe L’oeil

Patrick Commecy

Fellow blogger Sanpiano finds the most remarkable artists!

Today, we’re looking at the quirky, whimsical street art by French muralist Patrick Commecy. The artist has a wonderful way of turning the blank sides of buildings into magical places peopled by larger-than-life characters. And his murals aren’t just fun to look at. They’re inspired by the history and culture of the locations where the buildings are located.

Commesy plans the works, then paints with a team of muralists to cover each facade. What a fun job that must be! He calls his company A-Fresco, and if you happen to find yourself with a blank wall in France, you should look them up.

You can see all of the wonderful paintings by Patrick Commecy on the A-Fresco website.