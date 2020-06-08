Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

Sister group to the incomparable VOCES8, the vocal ensemble known as Apollo5 are amazing in their own right! Someone from Japan who didn’t understand the lyrics of the song “This Marriage” by Eric Whitacre wrote that she was nonetheless soothed by performance. I know just what she means. Once I found these remarkable singers, I put them immediately in a playlist I keep to help me fall asleep. Their voices are not at all boring, just beautifully blended and very, very relaxing.
“Apollo5 is part of the Voces8 Foundation, the vocal music education charity that brings the power of singing to communities around the world. Working alongside vocal ensemble Voces8 and Paul Smith the programme reaches 40,000 young people annually in the UK, Europe, the USA and Asia. The Foundation has its home at the Voces8 Centre, at St Anne and St Agnes Church. In partnership with the Diocese of London, the Foundation has established a hub for excellence in education and the performance of vocal music.”– About Apollo5
You can follow the amazing Apollo5 on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. And you can learn more about the Voces8 Foundation on their website.
June 8, 2020 at 7:18 am
My goodness…They sound like a whole choir. Very good.
June 8, 2020 at 11:53 am
You’re right! They really do have such perfect control and such great arrangements, they sound like a larger group.
June 8, 2020 at 8:16 am
The sound engineer/mixer did a super great job with them. Yes, four voices sound like 20 voices. What beautiful voiceses. I will be smiling a lot today. I will also be hunting for more by them. Hal
June 8, 2020 at 11:53 am
I’m so glad you liked them! I’m listening to them, too. So very, very good.
June 8, 2020 at 8:54 am
Their voices are so crisp and clear. The Skye Boat Song transported me back to my childhood when we had to sing that song a capella at school and as a Round. Needless to say, not even on our best days did we sound remotely that good but it brought back a funny memory.
June 8, 2020 at 11:54 am
That’s funny. I thought of you as soon as I saw they had a recording of that song. My friends and I used to sing that as a round, too. So satisfying to sing!
June 8, 2020 at 1:34 pm
Ha ha! I know we have a lot in common but that’s an obscure one.
