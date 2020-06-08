Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

Apollo5

Sister group to the incomparable VOCES8, the vocal ensemble known as Apollo5 are amazing in their own right! Someone from Japan who didn’t understand the lyrics of the song “This Marriage” by Eric Whitacre wrote that she was nonetheless soothed by performance. I know just what she means. Once I found these remarkable singers, I put them immediately in a playlist I keep to help me fall asleep. Their voices are not at all boring, just beautifully blended and very, very relaxing.

“Apollo5 is part of the Voces8 Foundation, the vocal music education charity that brings the power of singing to communities around the world. Working alongside vocal ensemble Voces8 and Paul Smith the programme reaches 40,000 young people annually in the UK, Europe, the USA and Asia. The Foundation has its home at the Voces8 Centre, at St Anne and St Agnes Church. In partnership with the Diocese of London, the Foundation has established a hub for excellence in education and the performance of vocal music.” – About Apollo5

