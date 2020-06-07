Creative Social Distancing

As we are getting ready to open back up, businesses are having to get creative about how to allow customers into their establishments while maintaining an acceptable distance. Social distancing is hard, but some of the ideas they’ve come up with are pretty great. Have a look!

The cafe at Izu Shaboten Zoo in Shizuoka, Japan uses stuffed Capybaras to enforce social distancing



