Creative Social Distancing

As we are getting ready to open back up, businesses are having to get creative about how to allow customers into their establishments while maintaining an acceptable distance. Social distancing is hard, but some of the ideas they’ve come up with are pretty great. Have a look!
June 7, 2020 at 6:04 am
I love the idea of blow up dolls!
June 7, 2020 at 8:45 am
As a number of people who are members of email groups that I belong to already know, I think a lot of this virus distance is not needed. BUT I might not agree with the social distance I enjoyed everyone of these clever ideas. YES, I might be able to get a date with one of thos blow up dolls 🙂 . According to the news, you can have this vivus and not know it. That is scary. But if you know you have it than you are the one that needs to isolate to stop the spread not us well people. If the young couple in the bar/resturant are going to be kissing and holding hands why isolate them in the bar? Just don’t make sence to me. Hal
June 7, 2020 at 8:54 am
These are ways to make the best of things, and get a laugh doing it
June 7, 2020 at 10:06 am
These ideas are cute and creative. I like the glass cabin especially. I think it would be fun for a rainy day, not just a day of required social distance!
June 7, 2020 at 1:51 pm
Crazy…just plain crazy.
