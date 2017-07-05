Morning Glory

Although I truly love my coffee, it’s never moved me to create coffee-related art. I guess I’m just not a morning person. Conversely, every morning, Japanese Instagrammer Sawa posts a picture of her coffee surrounded by crescents of fresh and dried plants and flowers. Her intention, like mine, is to brighten her readers’ day, so maybe we’re more alike than I thought!
Lovely though Sawa’s collages are, I’m going to leave the early morning art to her.
You can join Sawa for morning coffee on Instagram. And if you need me before 9:30, I’ll be over here, muttering to myself while slurping my morning Joe.
All images property of Sawa.
July 5, 2017 at 6:11 am
Really a beautiful to see in the morning, IF I manage to wake up!
July 5, 2017 at 7:33 am
I am drinking my coffee right now. Why does it look nothing like this??!
July 5, 2017 at 7:38 am
i’m with you – i’m sitting here drinking my morning tea, wondering how she’s able to find so many different flowers every single morning. it seems daunting, but so does getting out the door in 18 minutes from now!
July 5, 2017 at 8:24 am
Mornings are for the birds.
