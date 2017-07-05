Morning Glory

Although I truly love my coffee, it’s never moved me to create coffee-related art. I guess I’m just not a morning person. Conversely, every morning, Japanese Instagrammer Sawa posts a picture of her coffee surrounded by crescents of fresh and dried plants and flowers. Her intention, like mine, is to brighten her readers’ day, so maybe we’re more alike than I thought!

Lovely though Sawa’s collages are, I’m going to leave the early morning art to her.

You can join Sawa for morning coffee on Instagram. And if you need me before 9:30, I’ll be over here, muttering to myself while slurping my morning Joe.

All images property of Sawa.