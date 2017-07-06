You know how I’m often drawn to artists that leave their subjects’ faces out of their art? Well, here I go again. These are the mysterious, painterly, nearly-always faceless photos by Elle Hanley. The self-taught Seattle fine art photographer creates images that feel like paintings by the old masters, but with a modern surrealist twist.

I love how these photos seem to drop you into the middle of a story, and I’d love to read the story they’re telling. I hope you’re as intrigued and drawn in by this work as I am.

You can look at Hanley’s photos on her website, purchase them on Saatchi Art, and follow her on Instagram, Twitter, and Tumblr.

All images property of Elle Hanley.