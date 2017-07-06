My OBT

You know how I’m often drawn to artists that leave their subjects’ faces out of their art? Well, here I go again. These are the mysterious, painterly, nearly-always faceless photos by Elle Hanley. The self-taught Seattle fine art photographer creates images that feel like paintings by the old masters, but with a modern surrealist twist.

I love how these photos seem to drop you into the middle of a story, and I’d love to read the story they’re telling. I hope you’re as intrigued and drawn in by this work as I am.

You can look at Hanley’s photos on her website, purchase them on Saatchi Art, and follow her on Instagram, Twitter, and Tumblr.

All images property of Elle Hanley.

elle 0aelle 1elle 1aFury IIelle 2aelle 3elle 3aelle 4olivaelle 5asweet feastelle 5celle 6Geishaselfiehead in the cloudselle 7aelle 8the dry seasonelle 10elle 10aelle 11elle 15

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on "Look Away



  1. Dina
    July 6, 2017 at 5:05 am

    WOW – Donna, this is breathtakingly good! Thank you so much for introducing Elle Hanley to us. Very inspiring work! 🙂

    

    
  4. janhaltn
    July 6, 2017 at 7:27 am

    I had other things to do this AM. I did not realize that I spent almost an hour looking at the pictures. On her web site she makes no effort to hide the fact that she uses ‘PhotoShop’. So I wonder what is a picture and what has she added. Great work

    

    

