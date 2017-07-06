You know how I’m often drawn to artists that leave their subjects’ faces out of their art? Well, here I go again. These are the mysterious, painterly, nearly-always faceless photos by Elle Hanley. The self-taught Seattle fine art photographer creates images that feel like paintings by the old masters, but with a modern surrealist twist.
I love how these photos seem to drop you into the middle of a story, and I’d love to read the story they’re telling. I hope you’re as intrigued and drawn in by this work as I am.
You can look at Hanley’s photos on her website, purchase them on Saatchi Art, and follow her on Instagram, Twitter, and Tumblr.
All images property of Elle Hanley.
July 6, 2017 at 5:05 am
WOW – Donna, this is breathtakingly good! Thank you so much for introducing Elle Hanley to us. Very inspiring work! 🙂
LikeLike
July 6, 2017 at 6:48 am
Truly captivating.
LikeLike
July 6, 2017 at 7:20 am
They are wonderful!
LikeLike
July 6, 2017 at 7:27 am
I had other things to do this AM. I did not realize that I spent almost an hour looking at the pictures. On her web site she makes no effort to hide the fact that she uses ‘PhotoShop’. So I wonder what is a picture and what has she added. Great work
LikeLike