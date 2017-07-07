Painted With Buttons!

I can’t say I ever thought I’d be profiling an artist that makes art with buttons, but the very talented Joanna of PaintedWithButtons does just that! I never would have imagined that such expressive work could be created with such a commonplace item. And like so many of the artists I’ve brought to you, Joanna is inspired by the materials she finds. Here’s what she had to say when I asked her why buttons:

“I have been collecting buttons since I was a little girl. My collection has been growing steadily with contributions from family and friends. Several years ago I started purchasing lots of vintage buttons and trading with other collectors. I visit flea markets and antique shops very often and almost always bring home new treasures.

“My favorite part is opening old boxes and bags full of buttons and discovering all the beauty they contain. Picking up old buttons one by one and imagining who they might have belonged to and the places they have been to. And nothing feels better than cleaning an old forgotten button and bringing gorgeous colors and details back to life!

“My collection includes vintage glass buttons from Czech Republic and Germany, Japanese ceramic buttons, bakelite and vegetable ivory buttons, carved mother of pearl buttons, as well as antique metal buttons, many of them over 150 years old.

“I always wanted to be able to share my collection with others. The buttons are so beautiful, but unfortunately, they have been gathered in boxes and drawers and no one but me could see them. My button art came into life as means of presenting my buttons to the rest of the world. Now others can see their beauty either in my original pieces or prints created from my button art.”