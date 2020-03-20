My office has told every to work from home until further notice, and it’s just weird. Socially, I’m an extroverted introvert, but at work, I’m an introverted introvert, so I always thought working from home would be a dream. It turns out that between my endless Zoom meetings (computer-based face-to-face meetings), teleconferences, and furiously answering emails between conferences, I feel like I haven’t had a second to myself. I said to a friend this week that I wish we could go back to the office so I could be left alone to do my work in peace.
To further complicate things, Beloved and I adopted a senior cat last weekend, and she is a complete nutter. She’s aggressive, kind of mean, and won’t let us anywhere near her, so we’re falling over ourselves trying to win her over in the middle of all the rest of this chaos.
Then there’s the endless stream of bad news. Between the contagion numbers climbing, the shocking selfishness of people hoarding supplies, and the falling economy, I think everyone is feeling like we’re all in a bad disaster movie.
But all is not lost.; we still have our sense of humor. I know the world right now is no joke, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun with it. Started by The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon, this is the Twitter hashtag #MyQuarantineInSixWords, and it’s making me feel a little less desperate.
I’m going to post some of my favorites, then I’d like to ask you all to throw in your own in the comments.
Let’s play!
March 20, 2020 at 7:49 am
My Quarantunes playlist needs more songs.
March 20, 2020 at 7:50 am
Funny. At least people are taking it in stride. Well some are any way.
March 20, 2020 at 8:22 am
These are great. Will have to think on it. I felt a kindred spirit to the “Bras are no longer a necessity” and “I will wash my hair tomorrow.” Which, when you think about it, in totality, is kinda gross.
March 20, 2020 at 8:23 am
going to go take a shower now.
March 20, 2020 at 8:38 am
I know we are supposed to be funny, but:
My Kid Needs a Heart Transplant #myquarantineinsixwords
March 20, 2020 at 9:09 am
haha! Yes to everyone of these!! I retired a month ago and am receiving texts from my co-workers: Come back. ‘Micromanagement by Zoom is even worse than in person.’ Hang in there, Donna.
March 20, 2020 at 9:13 am
There are some brilliant ones in there.
March 20, 2020 at 9:22 am
Online teaching is frustrating and challenging.
March 20, 2020 at 11:57 am
Thanks. We need to keep our sense of humor. I’ve been watching all the Late Night Shows via their YouTube shows.
March 20, 2020 at 12:10 pm
All good luck with your new senior cat, Donna 😀
March 20, 2020 at 12:23 pm
We have to try and maintain a sense of humour in these strange and troubling times. I think my response would be: “My house is now too peopley”.
March 20, 2020 at 1:07 pm
Stay safe!
March 20, 2020 at 1:30 pm
I know all about new animal bosses. Most of my life has been spent making a pet happy.. Still doing good here in Citra FL
