My office has told every to work from home until further notice, and it’s just weird. Socially, I’m an extroverted introvert, but at work, I’m an introverted introvert, so I always thought working from home would be a dream. It turns out that between my endless Zoom meetings (computer-based face-to-face meetings), teleconferences, and furiously answering emails between conferences, I feel like I haven’t had a second to myself. I said to a friend this week that I wish we could go back to the office so I could be left alone to do my work in peace.

To further complicate things, Beloved and I adopted a senior cat last weekend, and she is a complete nutter. She’s aggressive, kind of mean, and won’t let us anywhere near her, so we’re falling over ourselves trying to win her over in the middle of all the rest of this chaos.

Then there’s the endless stream of bad news. Between the contagion numbers climbing, the shocking selfishness of people hoarding supplies, and the falling economy, I think everyone is feeling like we’re all in a bad disaster movie.

But all is not lost.; we still have our sense of humor. I know the world right now is no joke, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun with it. Started by The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon, this is the Twitter hashtag #MyQuarantineInSixWords, and it’s making me feel a little less desperate.

I’m going to post some of my favorites, then I’d like to ask you all to throw in your own in the comments.

Let’s play!

Hey guys. It's been a crazy week, so for our first Tonight Show: At Home Edition Hashtags, use six words to describe your time staying home and tag it with #MyQuarantineInSixWords. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 19, 2020

Bras are no longer a necessity #MyQuarantineInSixWords — melissa (@_MelissaAmy) March 19, 2020

"Where did my day go today?" #MyQuarantineInSixWords — Tim Ferriss (@tferriss) March 19, 2020

Frozen on repeat, please send help #myquarantineinsixwords — Kayleigh Rossetto (@KayleighRossett) March 19, 2020

Fine, you can paint Daddy’s nails. #MyQuarantineInSixWords — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 19, 2020

I ate all my snacks already. #MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/sLe0LzoTIl — Esther TheWonder Pig (@EstherThePig) March 19, 2020

This ends in divorce or murder. #MyQuarantineInSixWords — Susan Pickover (@SusanPickover) March 19, 2020