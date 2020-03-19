My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 260: Kitchen Tools

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Beloved sent me the listing for the potholder above, and I decided it was so terrible, it deserved its own Etsomnia™. If Etsy is any indication, people love jokey stuff in their kitchens. Not me. I’m a very serious cook, and my kitchen is filled with only the classiest, most professional, most tasteful items.

Not a sentiment conducive to eating.
This seems like a very good policy. By BaumDesignsShop
That’s a hard no.
It certainly helps me! By LetsSpoonForFun
Now, now. Let’s not start name calling.
Very clever! By BellaJacksonStudios
I’m pretty sure you’re not supposed to do that anymore.
I know a few people who need this! By CarvedByHeart
Surprise!
Very good! By ChicByGilmore
That seems unlikely.
My mother would have loved this! By MazieMaeMS

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

