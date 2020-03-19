Etsomnia™ 260: Kitchen Tools

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Beloved sent me the listing for the potholder above, and I decided it was so terrible, it deserved its own Etsomnia™. If Etsy is any indication, people love jokey stuff in their kitchens. Not me. I’m a very serious cook, and my kitchen is filled with only the classiest, most professional, most tasteful items.

Not a sentiment conducive to eating.

This seems like a very good policy. By BaumDesignsShop

That’s a hard no.

It certainly helps me! By LetsSpoonForFun

Now, now. Let’s not start name calling.

Very clever! By BellaJacksonStudios

I’m pretty sure you’re not supposed to do that anymore.

I know a few people who need this! By CarvedByHeart

Surprise!

Very good! By ChicByGilmore

That seems unlikely.

My mother would have loved this! By MazieMaeMS