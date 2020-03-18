The Boy With the Golden Pipes

I think by now you know how much I love music, and good vocals are my absolute favorite. When Beloved and I took Baby Daughter to see Book of Mormon, there was a young actor whose beautiful singing voice really struck me, mostly because it was somewhat in contrast to his comic character. Then, when we saw Dear Evan Hansen, we saw the young man again. This time, his gorgeous voice was beautifully showcased by that spectacular score. Of course, by now you probably know the young singer is Ben Platt.

Platt next appeared to us as the lead character in the amazing series The Politician on Netflix. Once again, he sang, and once again, I was utterly captivated. Now, I have discovered the singer’s debut solo album, Sing to Me Instead, and I’m positively over the moon about it. Platt’s vocal range is only a little of what I love about him. He’s got the perfect amount of vibrato, the perfect touch of cry in his voice, and he’s got the best vocal control I’ve ever heard. If I could only listen to a handfull of singers for the rest of my life, Platt would be on my list for sure.

You can follow the eminently talented Ben Platt on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.