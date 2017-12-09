Three’s Company

Because we knew we were going to be kicked out of our house for a while, Beloved and I have remained pet-free since we lost our Big Boy a few years ago. With every passing day, it gets harder and harder to resist the lure of dogs and cats, and so we’ve become those people who have to stop and talk to every animal we pass on the street. And we live on the Upper East Side, so that’s a lot of animals. Anyway, as we white-knuckle it through this animal-less period of our lives, I am especially susceptible to photos like these.

Meet Watson, Kiko, and Harry, two golden retrievers and one very goofy cat, who happily do everything together. Kiko (the caramel-colored dog) came first, but the poor darling had anxiety issues, so his owner Jennifer adopted Watson as a companion for Kiko. The two were immediately inseparable. Then along came Harry, and the trio was complete.

“It’s like Watson knew that Kiko needed support, so he started to always lay by him and help him get more of his confidence back. Kiko is still a work in progress but at least now he feels more comfortable at home.”

Jennifer’s Instagram is absolutely full of adorable photos of the three besties, and as I laughed and oohed and aahed, I could feel them bringing down my blood pressure, bit by bit.

You can follow the fantastic trio’s adventures (which mostly consist of napping, but who cares?) on Instagram.