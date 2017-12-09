Three’s Company

Because we knew we were going to be kicked out of our house for a while, Beloved and I have remained pet-free since we lost our Big Boy a few years ago. With every passing day, it gets harder and harder to resist the lure of dogs and cats, and so we’ve become those people who have to stop and talk to every animal we pass on the street. And we live on the Upper East Side, so that’s a lot of animals. Anyway, as we white-knuckle it through this animal-less period of our lives, I am especially susceptible to photos like these.
Meet Watson, Kiko, and Harry, two golden retrievers and one very goofy cat, who happily do everything together. Kiko (the caramel-colored dog) came first, but the poor darling had anxiety issues, so his owner Jennifer adopted Watson as a companion for Kiko. The two were immediately inseparable. Then along came Harry, and the trio was complete.
“It’s like Watson knew that Kiko needed support, so he started to always lay by him and help him get more of his confidence back. Kiko is still a work in progress but at least now he feels more comfortable at home.”
Jennifer’s Instagram is absolutely full of adorable photos of the three besties, and as I laughed and oohed and aahed, I could feel them bringing down my blood pressure, bit by bit.
You can follow the fantastic trio’s adventures (which mostly consist of napping, but who cares?) on Instagram.
December 9, 2017 at 7:08 am
I would like a Watson on demand, my poodle is not so good a giving hugs. The bath photo is hillarious :-). Lovely post, thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 10:54 am
Thank you! I’d be willing to invest in Watson on Demand on Kickstarter…
LikeLike
December 9, 2017 at 7:14 am
These 3 are just so beautiful, Donna 🙂
By one or another reason, I didn’t read your post about leaving your house before now.
Are you back and settled in in your own house again?
I have also lived some years without animals, before I got the animals, as I have now. I missed to have animals so much too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 10:56 am
Hi, Irene! We are not back yet, and the PM says it may be 3 or 4 months before we can get back home. Our lease is running out, and we may have to move again before we get to go home, but it’s okay. We have each other. We’re good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 11:00 am
I’m happy to hear, that you are handling your situation so well, Donna. Wish you all good luck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 11:03 am
We are treating it like an adventure (which it certainly is).
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 7:19 am
What a trio! Talk about best friends… Also looked on your links for Broad Channel. Best of luck on the repairs so you two can get back to your little slice of heaven. What an amazing area so close to the big city!
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 10:58 am
It really is kind of a magical
place. I miss it a lot. We’re really looking forward to getting home.
LikeLike
December 9, 2017 at 7:58 am
My cats and dogs never cuddled like this. I am so jealous! They are all adorable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 10:59 am
They are so cute together! We are eventually planning on getting another Maine Coon and a schnoodle, and I am praying they get along like these three.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 8:41 am
Some of the cute pictures were certainly staged but aren’t they lovable? Our animals have so much more intel than some people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 11:00 am
I am in love with the whole lot of them, staged or not!
LikeLike
December 9, 2017 at 9:59 am
so so adorable ~ smiles hedy 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 11:00 am
They sure are, Hedy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 11:05 am
🐶😻💫💙
LikeLike
December 9, 2017 at 10:32 am
Super cute. I have a cat and thinking about adding a dog. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 11:01 am
I love the idea of more than one pet, though I know it doesn’t always go like this. I may need to try, though…
LikeLike
December 9, 2017 at 10:53 am
These brought a smile to my face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 11:01 am
Good! That’s what I’m here for!
LikeLike
December 9, 2017 at 11:01 am
Oh my gosh they are so stinking cute! And I live on the Upper East Side too! I want a dog so badly but where I travel a lot it makes it difficult. Thanks for giving me a puppy fix!💗
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 11:04 am
Howdy, neighbor! We have thought about how we want to travel, too. Haven’t quite figured it out yet.
LikeLike
December 9, 2017 at 11:40 am
Oh my gosh! They are just too adorable. Individually they are gorgeous but as a trio they are amazing. This is the type of thing that makes me wobble in my determination to avoid all animal adoption events. How in the heck did they achieve that bath photo too? I’ve never had a dog who behaved in the bath for long enough to take a photo and every cat I’ve owned would have scratched my eyes out had I attempted to get it near the bath. Clearly there’s a secret to pet zen I’ve never learned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 12:08 pm
We used to have to give Big Boy baths, and he would wail and cry, but we got a lot of good pics of him, too. Poor old guy. Do you think we could just invite ourselves over to their house to hang out with the animals when we need a fix?
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 12:35 pm
Wouldn’t that be great?
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 1:05 pm
Oh how very sweet! My dog would never share my husband with any other creatures, otherwise I would have to get a trio of my own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 9, 2017 at 1:18 pm
That’s adorable!
LikeLike