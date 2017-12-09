My OBT

Three’s Company

Because we knew we were going to be kicked out of our house for a while, Beloved and I have remained pet-free since we lost our Big Boy a few years ago. With every passing day, it gets harder and harder to resist the lure of dogs and cats, and so we’ve become those people who have to stop and talk to every animal we pass on the street. And we live on the Upper East Side, so that’s a lot of animals. Anyway, as we white-knuckle it through this animal-less period of our lives, I am especially susceptible to photos like these.

Meet Watson, Kiko, and Harry, two golden retrievers and one very goofy cat, who happily do everything together. Kiko (the caramel-colored dog) came first, but the poor darling had anxiety issues, so his owner Jennifer adopted Watson as a companion for Kiko. The two were immediately inseparable. Then along came Harry, and the trio was complete.

“It’s like Watson knew that Kiko needed support, so he started to always lay by him and help him get more of his confidence back. Kiko is still a work in progress but at least now he feels more comfortable at home.”

Jennifer’s Instagram is absolutely full of adorable photos of the three besties, and as I laughed and oohed and aahed, I could feel them bringing down my blood pressure, bit by bit.

You can follow the fantastic trio’s adventures (which mostly consist of napping, but who cares?) on Instagram.

  1. sandyfield49
    December 9, 2017 at 7:08 am

    I would like a Watson on demand, my poodle is not so good a giving hugs. The bath photo is hillarious :-). Lovely post, thanks!

  2. IreneDesign2011
    December 9, 2017 at 7:14 am

    These 3 are just so beautiful, Donna 🙂
    By one or another reason, I didn’t read your post about leaving your house before now.
    Are you back and settled in in your own house again?
    I have also lived some years without animals, before I got the animals, as I have now. I missed to have animals so much too.

  3. roberta m
    December 9, 2017 at 7:19 am

    What a trio! Talk about best friends… Also looked on your links for Broad Channel. Best of luck on the repairs so you two can get back to your little slice of heaven. What an amazing area so close to the big city!

  4. loisajay
    December 9, 2017 at 7:58 am

    My cats and dogs never cuddled like this. I am so jealous! They are all adorable.

  5. bcparkison
    December 9, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Some of the cute pictures were certainly staged but aren’t they lovable? Our animals have so much more intel than some people.

  6. sloppy buddhist
    December 9, 2017 at 9:59 am

    so so adorable ~ smiles hedy 😀

  7. janhaltn
    December 9, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Super cute. I have a cat and thinking about adding a dog. Hal

  8. Karen
    December 9, 2017 at 10:53 am

    These brought a smile to my face.

  9. K.M. Sutton
    December 9, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Oh my gosh they are so stinking cute! And I live on the Upper East Side too! I want a dog so badly but where I travel a lot it makes it difficult. Thanks for giving me a puppy fix!💗

  10. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 9, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Oh my gosh! They are just too adorable. Individually they are gorgeous but as a trio they are amazing. This is the type of thing that makes me wobble in my determination to avoid all animal adoption events. How in the heck did they achieve that bath photo too? I’ve never had a dog who behaved in the bath for long enough to take a photo and every cat I’ve owned would have scratched my eyes out had I attempted to get it near the bath. Clearly there’s a secret to pet zen I’ve never learned.

  11. Kate
    December 9, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Oh how very sweet! My dog would never share my husband with any other creatures, otherwise I would have to get a trio of my own.

