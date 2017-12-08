My OBT

Friday Follies

It’s been another week of constant bad news and ever-increasing stress, so I thought we needed a mid-afternoon pick-me-up.

I have no idea what this video means, but it definitely raised my joy level. Hope it does the same for you!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “Friday Follies

  1. bcparkison
    December 8, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Crazy… but those balloon suits might be fun.

  2. BeckiesMentalMess.wordpress.com
    December 8, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    This actually did place a smile on my face! Those suits are wild! 🙂

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 8, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Well that was bonkers but it made me smile which is much appreciated at the end of a week that has felt ever so long.

  4. janhaltn
    December 8, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Got me to smile also. — Hal

  5. Michele
    December 8, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Thanks for the great Friday grin!

  6. loisajay
    December 8, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Donna–this was a riot! I loved it!

