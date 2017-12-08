Friday Follies December 8, 2017 by Donna from MyOBT 11 Comments It’s been another week of constant bad news and ever-increasing stress, so I thought we needed a mid-afternoon pick-me-up. I have no idea what this video means, but it definitely raised my joy level. Hope it does the same for you! Rate this:Share:Share on TumblrTweetPrintEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related Author: Donna from MyOBT I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
December 8, 2017 at 2:23 pm
Crazy… but those balloon suits might be fun.
December 8, 2017 at 3:32 pm
They do look like fun, and there’d be no need to suck in my stomach…
December 8, 2017 at 2:32 pm
This actually did place a smile on my face! Those suits are wild! 🙂
December 8, 2017 at 3:33 pm
These girls have a great attitude. I watched a couple of their other videos, and they’re just as weird and wonderful.
December 8, 2017 at 3:41 pm
Wierd always works for me. LOL!!! 🙂
December 8, 2017 at 2:41 pm
Well that was bonkers but it made me smile which is much appreciated at the end of a week that has felt ever so long.
December 8, 2017 at 3:35 pm
Right? This week was a real arsehole.
December 8, 2017 at 3:42 pm
It sure has been. And on a personal level, I have had mild flu. Working out what was a feverish hallucination and what was actually happening in real life was sometimes tricky.
December 8, 2017 at 3:59 pm
Got me to smile also. — Hal
December 8, 2017 at 4:50 pm
Thanks for the great Friday grin!
December 8, 2017 at 8:28 pm
Donna–this was a riot! I loved it!
