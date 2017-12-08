Like many artists, Stefan Draschan can often be found hanging around in museums. However, the clever photographer is not just there to view art; he’s also there to make it. This is his incredibly satisfying project called “People Matching Artworks” wherein the French photographer captures perfect pairings of art and admirer. Even were they staged, they’d be fantastic photos! Although Draschan claims to hang around and wait for these happy accidents to occur, I have a sneaking suspicion that when he spots someone dramatically dressed, he may follow them around until they hit just the right artwork. That’s certainly what I would do. However he achieves them, he’s got a great eye, and a terrific sense of humor, and his photos are great fun to look at.

You can check out Draschan’s hundreds of clever photos on his website.

All images property of Stefan Draschan.