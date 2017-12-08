Like many artists, Stefan Draschan can often be found hanging around in museums. However, the clever photographer is not just there to view art; he’s also there to make it. This is his incredibly satisfying project called “People Matching Artworks” wherein the French photographer captures perfect pairings of art and admirer. Even were they staged, they’d be fantastic photos! Although Draschan claims to hang around and wait for these happy accidents to occur, I have a sneaking suspicion that when he spots someone dramatically dressed, he may follow them around until they hit just the right artwork. That’s certainly what I would do. However he achieves them, he’s got a great eye, and a terrific sense of humor, and his photos are great fun to look at.
You can check out Draschan’s hundreds of clever photos on his website.
All images property of Stefan Draschan.
December 8, 2017 at 7:11 am
These are fantastic–each one is very clever; what an eye he has. Will be visiting his website–thanks for sharing!
December 8, 2017 at 8:04 am
It makes me want to go hang out in a museum…
December 8, 2017 at 7:35 am
I wonder if any of those were combined using a program like Photoshop or did he sit there hour after hour waiting maybe days for the right person to stand near the painting. Eighter way, each one is very interesting. Hal
December 8, 2017 at 8:05 am
He says there is no Photoshop, and I believe him. The internet would know.
December 8, 2017 at 7:53 am
good job. creating a niche for himself as a talented photogtapher.
December 8, 2017 at 8:05 am
That’s a great point!
December 8, 2017 at 8:43 am
Goodness…….He also has a keen knowledge of what is on the wall in order to match.
December 8, 2017 at 9:11 am
That’s a good point!
December 8, 2017 at 8:50 am
Fun comparisons!
December 8, 2017 at 9:12 am
All his photography is fun, but I love this project the best!
