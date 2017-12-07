Etsomnia™ 163: Pillow Talk

“Romantic Hulk Pillow” may be the funniest thing I’ve ever read on Etsy, and you know that’s saying something
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Pillows are one of those Etsy categories that holds many surprises. Some good, some bad, some very, very bad, and, inevitably, some (NSFW) horrid. I decided to skip specialty items like wedding ring pillows and pet beds, but even so, I had a lot of fun looking, and I hope you do, too.
Between the elf hat, snug tee, and ridiculous beard, I would normally label this guy an asshole. Do the pillows make him a cornhole?
I don’t know what it means, but I love it! By PoppyPillow
December 7, 2017 at 8:19 am
More create and they will come???Who buys some of this stuff…or do they?
December 7, 2017 at 2:05 pm
Oh my. The collection of colourful puckered anuses made me wheeze-laugh. I find that girlfriend pillow thing a tad disturbing. Why is it only half a torso? What’s going on with that? What do purchasers intend to do with it? I imagine it is critical that it is washable. Judder.
December 7, 2017 at 5:09 pm
Yike. You went sooo much farther with that GF pillow than I did. Now I need a shower. LOL
December 7, 2017 at 5:39 pm
Sorry. Kind of.
