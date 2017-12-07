My OBT

Etsomnia™ 163: Pillow Talk

by

pillow 1

“Romantic Hulk Pillow” may be the funniest thing I’ve ever read on Etsy, and you know that’s saying something

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Pillows are one of those Etsy categories that holds many surprises. Some good, some bad, some very, very bad, and, inevitably, some (NSFW) horrid. I decided to skip specialty items like wedding ring pillows and pet beds, but even so, I had a lot of fun looking, and I hope you do, too.

Between the elf hat, snug tee, and ridiculous beard, I would normally label this guy an asshole. Do the pillows make him a cornhole?

I don’t know what it means, but I love it! By PoppyPillow

The neckties really butch them up… 

Hang on, buddy. The Sea Shepherd is on the way

Don’t pass out on this one. You may be wrinkle-free when you doze off, but you’ll wake up like this

Just gorgeous! By Anekdesigns

This is what I assumed everyone on Match.com really looks like

When decorating your “boudoir” in 1970s hideous, you’ll want to get in as many ugly fabrics as possible

“Tasteful girlfriend pillow” isn’t angry. She’s disappointed

Abominable Snow Penis. I kid you not

Aspiring cat hoarder plagued with allergies? Problem solved!

Sari borders always make me happy! By ArtsyCraftsyDesigns

Listed as a “designer” item, this pillow appears to be covered with rectums. Designer rectums, presumably

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on "Etsomnia™ 163: Pillow Talk



  1. bcparkison
    December 7, 2017 at 8:19 am

    More create and they will come???Who buys some of this stuff…or do they?

    Liked by 1 person

    
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 7, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Oh my. The collection of colourful puckered anuses made me wheeze-laugh. I find that girlfriend pillow thing a tad disturbing. Why is it only half a torso? What’s going on with that? What do purchasers intend to do with it? I imagine it is critical that it is washable. Judder.

    Liked by 1 person

    

