The Greatest Gift

Last spring, I wrote about the wonderful Hirschfeld-like illustrations by Scottish illustrator/character designer Meg Park. I thought today I’d bring you the characters she designed for the charming 2016 Sainsbury Christmas ad. As I mentioned in my earlier post, Park has designed characters for heavy hitters including Disney, Paramount, and Sony, but her work for Sainsbury seems especially poignant and meaningful. Also, it hits a little close to home, so please excuse the slight dampness around my eyes. Does anyone have any ideas where I can get a clone?
Here are Park’s beautiful character designs, followed by the finished project. Enjoy!
All images property of Meg Park.
December 6, 2017 at 7:33 am
There’s some real talent! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 6, 2017 at 8:09 am
They really are so charming. I’d love to have that skill. She’s really going places!
LikeLike
December 6, 2017 at 8:49 am
The time and energy on top of the talent is just a Wow! Thank you for sharing this / Love it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 6, 2017 at 9:08 am
I’m so glad! It really is a sweet commercial, even if the music does get stuck in one’s head.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 6, 2017 at 10:15 am
I love her illustrations–they make me happy just looking at them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 6, 2017 at 11:16 am
I find them so charming and lovable!
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 6, 2017 at 12:34 pm
These are so cute! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 6, 2017 at 1:31 pm
I want to hang out with them all!
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 6, 2017 at 5:10 pm
That was very cute. The character design is charming and the animation made me think of Laika (which is a good thing). The song was cute but I hated the vocal. One of my former students is in broadcast marketing for Sainsbury’s so I will need to ask her if she was involved in any way with commissioning this project. She was definitely involved with this year’s one.
LikeLike
December 6, 2017 at 6:03 pm
What a great job that must be! I liked the song at first, but it was so endlessly repetitive, I eventually turned off the sound and just enjoyed the video.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 7, 2017 at 12:55 am
This made me feel so happy, it’s just fantastic. Such talent makes me feel humble.
LikeLike