The Greatest Gift

Last spring, I wrote about the wonderful Hirschfeld-like illustrations by Scottish illustrator/character designer Meg Park. I thought today I’d bring you the characters she designed for the charming 2016 Sainsbury Christmas ad. As I mentioned in my earlier post, Park has designed characters for heavy hitters including Disney, Paramount, and Sony, but her work for Sainsbury seems especially poignant and meaningful. Also, it hits a little close to home, so please excuse the slight dampness around my eyes. Does anyone have any ideas where I can get a clone?

Here are Park’s beautiful character designs, followed by the finished project. Enjoy!

All images property of Meg Park.