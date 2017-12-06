The Greatest Gift

My OBT

Last spring, I wrote about the wonderful Hirschfeld-like illustrations by Scottish illustrator/character designer Meg Park. I thought today I’d bring you the characters she designed for the charming 2016 Sainsbury Christmas ad. As I mentioned in my earlier post, Park has designed characters for heavy hitters including Disney, Paramount, and Sony, but her work for Sainsbury seems especially poignant and meaningful. Also, it hits a little close to home, so please excuse the slight dampness around my eyes. Does anyone have any ideas where I can get a clone?

Here are Park’s beautiful character designs, followed by the finished project. Enjoy!

All images property of Meg Park.

  1. Simon
    December 6, 2017 at 7:33 am

    There’s some real talent! 🙂

  2. bcparkison
    December 6, 2017 at 8:49 am

    The time and energy on top of the talent is just a Wow! Thank you for sharing this / Love it.

  3. roberta m
    December 6, 2017 at 10:15 am

    I love her illustrations–they make me happy just looking at them!

  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 6, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    That was very cute. The character design is charming and the animation made me think of Laika (which is a good thing). The song was cute but I hated the vocal. One of my former students is in broadcast marketing for Sainsbury’s so I will need to ask her if she was involved in any way with commissioning this project. She was definitely involved with this year’s one.

  6. Barbara
    December 7, 2017 at 12:55 am

    This made me feel so happy, it’s just fantastic. Such talent makes me feel humble.

