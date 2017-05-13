Assorted Highland Characters

My imaginary* friend Laura pointed out that one of the Iris Apfel portraits I posted last week looked like a Hirschfeld. I agreed, then hit Google to find out more. Turns out the portrait is by Scottish illustrator/character designer Meg Park. Once I hit upon her Tumblr, I knew I was in love!
(*Okay, as far as I know, Laura’s not technically imaginary. We just haven’t met face to face. Come to think of it, I may be the imaginary one. Existential cleanup in aisle 3…)
Though the artist is just 30**, she has already worked with Disney, Paramount Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, Reel FX, Passion Pictures, and Sony Pictures Animation, to name a few. What a resume! We’re certainly going to be hearing more about her in the future.
(** I mean Meg Park, not Laura. Though she is an artist AND from Scotland, I don’t actually know how old Laura is.)
Here’s a thoroughly charming short film for which Park did the character design, Patrick Osborne’s short film Pearl for Google Spotlight Stories. It’s a really lovely feel-good little film, though how it hasn’t been turned into a car commercial is beyond me.
You can follow Park on Tumblr. And you can follow Laura here!
All images property of Meg Park.
May 13, 2017 at 10:18 am
Oh, this made me miss my daddy.
May 13, 2017 at 10:27 am
That’s very sweet!
May 13, 2017 at 10:54 am
These definitely bring out a lot of emotion.
May 13, 2017 at 3:45 pm
I agree. They are so sweet and innocent!
May 13, 2017 at 10:58 am
These are great. I love the range of style too. I guess I would somewhat echo what ‘Karen” (comment above) said, if I am interpreting her words correctly. These pictures really evoke an emotion. They make me feel, rather quickly.
I also loved the portrait of the artist and her list of likes and dislikes. I can’t say as I echo her likes too much (window seats definitely), but I think her dislikes are spot on–though I can only claim indifference to cucumbers, not open dislike.
Thanks for bringing this to me…..and us.
May 13, 2017 at 3:46 pm
I’m so glad you enjoyed her as much as I did!
May 13, 2017 at 5:42 pm
Of course I did . You’ve got a great eye. I know it. Your readers know it. Most importantly, I hope you know it too.
May 13, 2017 at 6:22 pm
Thank you. That’s lovely to hear!
May 13, 2017 at 3:09 pm
I have seen some of these images before when searching for images by Al Hirschfeld and I loved them. I love the strength of the line and shape in them plus the creation of light and handling of colour. I had no idea they were by an artist from Scotland. She is super talented. I will have to follow your links and check out more of her work.
Thanks for the shout out. I am glad I could inspire your blog post. Thrilled and honoured actually.
PS I am 41.
May 13, 2017 at 6:20 pm
See? Now ai learned something! XO
May 13, 2017 at 3:27 pm
I love the images and I have saved a couple of them for Caturday!!! And the video is incredible. (Music by Alexis Harte: http://www.alexisharte.com/ )
May 13, 2017 at 5:18 pm
Performed by Kelley Stoltz & Nicki Bluhm.
May 13, 2017 at 6:22 pm
Fun!
May 13, 2017 at 6:20 pm
I want to go looking for the characters she designed. They’re so warm and personable!
May 13, 2017 at 10:41 pm
Man. She is awesome.
May 14, 2017 at 12:02 am
She sure is!
