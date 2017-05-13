My OBT

Assorted Highland Characters

by 16 Comments

park 0

Meg Park

My imaginary* friend Laura  pointed out that one of the Iris Apfel portraits I posted last week looked like a Hirschfeld. I agreed, then hit Google to find out more. Turns out the portrait is by Scottish illustrator/character designer Meg Park. Once I hit upon her Tumblr, I knew I was in love!

(*Okay, as far as I know, Laura’s not technically imaginary. We just haven’t met face to face. Come to think of it, I may be the imaginary one. Existential cleanup in aisle 3…)

Though the artist is just 30**, she has already worked with Disney, Paramount Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, Reel FX, Passion Pictures, and Sony Pictures Animation, to name a few. What a resume! We’re certainly going to be hearing more about her in the future.

(** I mean Meg Park, not Laura. Though she is an artist AND from Scotland, I don’t actually know how old Laura is.)

Here’s a thoroughly charming short film for which Park did the character design, Patrick Osborne’s short film Pearl for Google Spotlight Stories. It’s a really lovely feel-good little film, though how it hasn’t been turned into a car commercial is beyond me.

You can follow Park on Tumblr. And you can follow Laura here!

All images property of Meg Park.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

16 thoughts on “Assorted Highland Characters

  1. Karen
    May 13, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Oh, this made me miss my daddy.

  2. Anthony
    May 13, 2017 at 10:58 am

    These are great. I love the range of style too. I guess I would somewhat echo what ‘Karen” (comment above) said, if I am interpreting her words correctly. These pictures really evoke an emotion. They make me feel, rather quickly.
    I also loved the portrait of the artist and her list of likes and dislikes. I can’t say as I echo her likes too much (window seats definitely), but I think her dislikes are spot on–though I can only claim indifference to cucumbers, not open dislike.
    Thanks for bringing this to me…..and us.

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 13, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    I have seen some of these images before when searching for images by Al Hirschfeld and I loved them. I love the strength of the line and shape in them plus the creation of light and handling of colour. I had no idea they were by an artist from Scotland. She is super talented. I will have to follow your links and check out more of her work.

    Thanks for the shout out. I am glad I could inspire your blog post. Thrilled and honoured actually.

    PS I am 41.

  4. StellaKate Blue
    May 13, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    I love the images and I have saved a couple of them for Caturday!!! And the video is incredible. (Music by Alexis Harte: http://www.alexisharte.com/ )

