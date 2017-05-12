My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The Glass Oasis

by 14 Comments

glass

Neile Cooper

A friend posted about this place, and it’s been following me around (in my head) ever since. This stunning piece is part of a cabin hand-crafted by stained glass and jewelry artist Neile Cooper. She wanted someplace to work that inspired her and kept her connected to the nature her art typically reflects. Somehow, she came up with this genius idea, and made it a reality on a little spot of land behind her house in Mohawk, New Jersey. From the snails and flowers near the floor to the creatures of the air up near (and in) the room, the 8′ x 12′ cabin is entirely covered in Cooper’s stained glass creatures.

“It is made almost entirely of reclaimed materials. Rafter beams from some fallen trees, lumber from a neighbor’s storm-damaged porch, and many, many old window frames.”

Cooper also has an enchanting Etsy shop where while you can’t buy a cabin, you can get some pricey-but-exceptional stained glass jewelry and decor pieces. Everything this woman does, she does in ways I’ve never seen before!

You can follow Cooper on Instagram, Etsy, and Facebook.

All images property of Neile Cooper.

cabin 0cabin 2cabin 1acabin 5cabin 5acabin 6cabin 9cabin 10cabin 10acabin 10bcabin 11cabin 12cabin 13cabin 15cabin 15acabin 16cabin 17

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

14 thoughts on “The Glass Oasis

Leave a comment

  1. jerennazuto
    May 12, 2017 at 6:09 am

    I wish I could but her cabin, it’s exceptionally beautiful like her art!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Alison and Don
    May 12, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I am swooning with the beauty. She is creative genius. Thank you so much for sharing this little slice of delight. We humans are a marvellous bunch!
    Alison

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Notes From the Spider Farm
    May 12, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Stunning! and magical… Thank you!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Raylene
    May 12, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Now that is the sun-room to have! I love how she has recycled/re-purposed old things! I sometimes wish I were free-spirited enough to not care about symmetry & things matching. Aw sheesh, I just wish I were more creative and able to envision some old thing in a radical fresh way! The snow & night scenes are the best!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Julia
    May 12, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I spy an HBC (Hudson’s Bay Company) blanket! Woot.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s