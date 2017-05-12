The Glass Oasis

Neile Cooper

A friend posted about this place, and it’s been following me around (in my head) ever since. This stunning piece is part of a cabin hand-crafted by stained glass and jewelry artist Neile Cooper. She wanted someplace to work that inspired her and kept her connected to the nature her art typically reflects. Somehow, she came up with this genius idea, and made it a reality on a little spot of land behind her house in Mohawk, New Jersey. From the snails and flowers near the floor to the creatures of the air up near (and in) the room, the 8′ x 12′ cabin is entirely covered in Cooper’s stained glass creatures.

“It is made almost entirely of reclaimed materials. Rafter beams from some fallen trees, lumber from a neighbor’s storm-damaged porch, and many, many old window frames.”

Cooper also has an enchanting Etsy shop where while you can’t buy a cabin, you can get some pricey-but-exceptional stained glass jewelry and decor pieces. Everything this woman does, she does in ways I’ve never seen before!

You can follow Cooper on Instagram, Etsy, and Facebook.

All images property of Neile Cooper.