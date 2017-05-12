The Glass Oasis

Neile Cooper
A friend posted about this place, and it’s been following me around (in my head) ever since. This stunning piece is part of a cabin hand-crafted by stained glass and jewelry artist Neile Cooper. She wanted someplace to work that inspired her and kept her connected to the nature her art typically reflects. Somehow, she came up with this genius idea, and made it a reality on a little spot of land behind her house in Mohawk, New Jersey. From the snails and flowers near the floor to the creatures of the air up near (and in) the room, the 8′ x 12′ cabin is entirely covered in Cooper’s stained glass creatures.
“It is made almost entirely of reclaimed materials. Rafter beams from some fallen trees, lumber from a neighbor’s storm-damaged porch, and many, many old window frames.”
Cooper also has an enchanting Etsy shop where while you can’t buy a cabin, you can get some pricey-but-exceptional stained glass jewelry and decor pieces. Everything this woman does, she does in ways I’ve never seen before!
You can follow Cooper on Instagram, Etsy, and Facebook.
All images property of Neile Cooper.
May 12, 2017 at 6:09 am
I wish I could but her cabin, it’s exceptionally beautiful like her art!
May 12, 2017 at 8:11 am
Isn’t it magnificent?
May 12, 2017 at 8:18 am
Yes it is, Each work so detailed and impressive, shows her hard work and the beautiful imagination, combined with th it’s perfect location, it simply took my breath away.
May 12, 2017 at 8:39 am
She should consider renting it out on AirBNB. She’d get quite a price for it, I think!
May 12, 2017 at 9:27 am
That’s actually a really great idea. A night there could be magical, with all the colors, it could a great experience. But if it was mine, I would never allow anyone near that cabin Haha, it just looks too precious and fragile to be touched by anyone.
May 12, 2017 at 11:25 am
I’m too big a klutz to do anything but drive by…
May 12, 2017 at 1:05 pm
I’m the same Haha
May 12, 2017 at 10:44 am
I am swooning with the beauty. She is creative genius. Thank you so much for sharing this little slice of delight. We humans are a marvellous bunch!
Alison
May 12, 2017 at 11:26 am
I am constantly amazed by people’s creativity and talent!
May 12, 2017 at 12:51 pm
Yes, me too!
May 12, 2017 at 10:54 am
Stunning! and magical… Thank you!
May 12, 2017 at 11:26 am
It really is!
May 12, 2017 at 11:52 am
Now that is the sun-room to have! I love how she has recycled/re-purposed old things! I sometimes wish I were free-spirited enough to not care about symmetry & things matching. Aw sheesh, I just wish I were more creative and able to envision some old thing in a radical fresh way! The snow & night scenes are the best!
May 12, 2017 at 12:39 pm
I spy an HBC (Hudson’s Bay Company) blanket! Woot.
