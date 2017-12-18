Master of Christmas Disguise

Last January, I wrote about Michael Gump, the American television prop master who covers himself with odd objects and photographs himself in the wee hours. While grabbing photos for that post, I realized how beautiful and joyous his Christmas-themed photos were, so I made a mental note to revisit him in December.
You can see all of Gump’s ingenious costume self-portraits on his Instagram. Enjoy!
All images property of Michael Gump/@Bobbugs.
December 18, 2017 at 8:42 am
Some people sure do crazy things to get attention.
December 18, 2017 at 9:02 am
True story. At least it’s fun to look at!
December 18, 2017 at 9:33 am
He’s amazing! What a lot of work goes into each photo… I especially love the mirror one – it’s disturbing and beautiful all at the same time…
December 18, 2017 at 12:21 pm
I’m way too accident prone to carry that one off, but I really admired it on him!
December 18, 2017 at 10:02 am
Some really amazing shots and some, well, interesting ones. “Excuse me, ma’am, but you seem to have a man in your sweater.”
December 18, 2017 at 12:22 pm
Hahaha! That one is kind of hilarious!
December 18, 2017 at 3:35 pm
Fun! The one that is eyes poking out from a sweater made me laugh.
December 18, 2017 at 5:12 pm
I love that one, too. It would make a great holiday card!
