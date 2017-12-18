Master of Christmas Disguise

Last January, I wrote about Michael Gump, the American television prop master who covers himself with odd objects and photographs himself in the wee hours. While grabbing photos for that post, I realized how beautiful and joyous his Christmas-themed photos were, so I made a mental note to revisit him in December.

You can see all of Gump’s ingenious costume self-portraits on his Instagram. Enjoy!

All images property of Michael Gump/@Bobbugs.