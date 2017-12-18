My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Master of Christmas Disguise

xmas-bob

Michael Gump/@Bobbugs

Last January, I wrote about Michael Gump, the American television prop master who covers himself with odd objects and photographs himself in the wee hours. While grabbing photos for that post, I realized how beautiful and joyous his Christmas-themed photos were, so I made a mental note to revisit him in December.

You can see all of Gump’s ingenious costume self-portraits on his Instagram. Enjoy!

All images property of Michael Gump/@Bobbugs.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

8 thoughts on “Master of Christmas Disguise

  1. bcparkison
    December 18, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Some people sure do crazy things to get attention.

  2. Lisa DeCaro
    December 18, 2017 at 9:33 am

    He’s amazing! What a lot of work goes into each photo… I especially love the mirror one – it’s disturbing and beautiful all at the same time…

  3. Ellie
    December 18, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Some really amazing shots and some, well, interesting ones. “Excuse me, ma’am, but you seem to have a man in your sweater.”

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 18, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Fun! The one that is eyes poking out from a sweater made me laugh.

