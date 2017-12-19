My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

30 Days at Sea

by 7 Comments

sea

Jeffrey Tsang

30 Days, 80,000 photos, taking up 1500 GB of space. And the end result? Magic. Today, I’m pleased to share with you the maritime timelapse video by Canadian photographer Jeffrey Tsang taken aboard a container ship travelling from the Red Sea to Hong Kong. The exotic route includes the Gulf of Aden, the Indian Ocean, the Sri Lankan port city of Colombo, the Malacca Strait, Singapore, and the beautiful South East China Sea. The footage is truly spectacular, and makes me wish I could take a trip on a cargo ship (or maybe something slightly more comfortable).

Rustic though cargo ship travel may be, Tsang is certainly making the very best of it!

“Sailing in the open sea is a truly unique way to grasp how significantly small we are in the beautiful world. Chasing the endless horizon, witnessing the ever changing weather, and appreciating the bright stars and galaxies.”

You can follow all of Tsang’s maritime adventures on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “30 Days at Sea

Leave a comment

  1. BeckiesMentalMess.wordpress.com
    December 19, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Thank you, for sharing this video. This was stunning, to say the least. I truly love the phases between day and evening, the cloud formations shifting direction, and the evening sky becoming a treasure chest of stars. Gorgeous!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Violet
    December 19, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Wow! So beautiful. I never get to see the night sky without light pollution, so those parts of his time lapse are especially lovely to me.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    December 19, 2017 at 9:37 am

    This was interesting.
    My son ,8 or so years ago, floated a new oil rig from the Singapore docks to S. Africa across the Indian Ocean. From there he flew home to get married. The rig ended up in the Gulf of Mexico and was responsible for closing out the terrible accident of the Horizon.
    He is still on the DD3, but presently awaiting a new contract.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      December 19, 2017 at 9:48 am

      How interesting! That’s a great way to see the world. My younger daughter was performing on cruise ships for a year, and she got to places I’ve only ever dreamed of. It’s great when the next generation gets to see even more of the world than you have.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s