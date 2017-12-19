30 Days at Sea

30 Days, 80,000 photos, taking up 1500 GB of space. And the end result? Magic. Today, I’m pleased to share with you the maritime timelapse video by Canadian photographer Jeffrey Tsang taken aboard a container ship travelling from the Red Sea to Hong Kong. The exotic route includes the Gulf of Aden, the Indian Ocean, the Sri Lankan port city of Colombo, the Malacca Strait, Singapore, and the beautiful South East China Sea. The footage is truly spectacular, and makes me wish I could take a trip on a cargo ship (or maybe something slightly more comfortable).

Rustic though cargo ship travel may be, Tsang is certainly making the very best of it!

“Sailing in the open sea is a truly unique way to grasp how significantly small we are in the beautiful world. Chasing the endless horizon, witnessing the ever changing weather, and appreciating the bright stars and galaxies.”

You can follow all of Tsang’s maritime adventures on Instagram.