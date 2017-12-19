30 Days at Sea

30 Days, 80,000 photos, taking up 1500 GB of space. And the end result? Magic. Today, I’m pleased to share with you the maritime timelapse video by Canadian photographer Jeffrey Tsang taken aboard a container ship travelling from the Red Sea to Hong Kong. The exotic route includes the Gulf of Aden, the Indian Ocean, the Sri Lankan port city of Colombo, the Malacca Strait, Singapore, and the beautiful South East China Sea. The footage is truly spectacular, and makes me wish I could take a trip on a cargo ship (or maybe something slightly more comfortable).
Rustic though cargo ship travel may be, Tsang is certainly making the very best of it!
“Sailing in the open sea is a truly unique way to grasp how significantly small we are in the beautiful world. Chasing the endless horizon, witnessing the ever changing weather, and appreciating the bright stars and galaxies.”
You can follow all of Tsang’s maritime adventures on Instagram.
December 19, 2017 at 8:07 am
Thank you, for sharing this video. This was stunning, to say the least. I truly love the phases between day and evening, the cloud formations shifting direction, and the evening sky becoming a treasure chest of stars. Gorgeous!
December 19, 2017 at 9:06 am
“A treasure chest of stars” is a phrase that will stick with me all day. Lovely!
December 19, 2017 at 9:07 am
Thank you. I’m happy you liked it. 🙂
December 19, 2017 at 9:21 am
Wow! So beautiful. I never get to see the night sky without light pollution, so those parts of his time lapse are especially lovely to me.
December 19, 2017 at 9:47 am
I’ve been watching this on a loop, and it’s so soothing! Probably less so when you’re actually working on the vessel, but it makes a lovely video.
December 19, 2017 at 9:37 am
This was interesting.
My son ,8 or so years ago, floated a new oil rig from the Singapore docks to S. Africa across the Indian Ocean. From there he flew home to get married. The rig ended up in the Gulf of Mexico and was responsible for closing out the terrible accident of the Horizon.
He is still on the DD3, but presently awaiting a new contract.
December 19, 2017 at 9:48 am
How interesting! That’s a great way to see the world. My younger daughter was performing on cruise ships for a year, and she got to places I’ve only ever dreamed of. It’s great when the next generation gets to see even more of the world than you have.
