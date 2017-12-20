Happy Nostalgia

When I came across SVA graduate Erica Hauser’s retro-style paintings at the Other Art Show in November, they washed over me like happy memories. The art felt to me like everything I loved about summer in the sixties – frozen treats and huge cars and family trips, and I want them all!

Hauser takes her inspiration from a multitude of sources; found photos, vintage ice cream wrappers, road maps, catalogs, and old magazine clippings. Once she’s found her subject, she either isolates it or places it in a sparse scene, enough to give it context without overwhelming it. The overall effect is one of fond nostalgia.

You can follow Hauser on her website and in her Etsy shop.

Photos property of Erica Hauser.