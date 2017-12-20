Happy Nostalgia

My OBT

When I came across SVA graduate Erica Hauser’s retro-style paintings at the Other Art Show in November, they washed over me like happy memories. The art felt to me like everything I loved about summer in the sixties – frozen treats and huge cars and family trips, and I want them all!

Hauser takes her inspiration from a multitude of sources; found photos, vintage ice cream wrappers, road maps, catalogs, and old magazine clippings. Once she’s found her subject, she either isolates it or places it in a sparse scene, enough to give it context without overwhelming it. The overall effect is one of fond nostalgia.

You can follow Hauser on her website and in her Etsy shop.

Photos property of Erica Hauser.

  2. janhaltn
    December 20, 2017 at 7:10 am

    Brings back lots of memories. THANKS — Hal

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 20, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Love it. Strong, bold graphics always appeal to me. It’s all a bit too American to evoke nostalgia for me but I certainly like the mid-century stylings.

    Reply
  4. loisajay
    December 20, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Sealtest and Carvel??!! Taking me back to the good old days, Donna. These are great.

