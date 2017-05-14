In honor of Mother’s Day, today I am pleased to bring you All That is Three, the family photography project by fashion and lifestyle blogger Dominique, creator of the blog All That is She.

In each of the pictures, Dominique and daughters Amelia (10) and Penny (3) stand in height order, similarly dressed and posed. The series actually began as an accident. One day, Dominique noticed that she and her daughters were coincidentally dressed in similar striped shirts. She snapped a photo of the three of them together and posted it on Instagram, One of her followers suggested she make it a series, and the concept was born.

As visually pleasing as the trio’s similarities are, it’s really their slight differences that are the most satisfying. In particular, little Penny’s character shines through in each picture. In true three-year-old fashion, she’s always a little mischievous, a little distracted, a little independent. I like this kid!

All That is Three, All That is She

All images property of Dominique/All That is She.