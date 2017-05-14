In honor of Mother’s Day, today I am pleased to bring you All That is Three, the family photography project by fashion and lifestyle blogger Dominique, creator of the blog All That is She.
In each of the pictures, Dominique and daughters Amelia (10) and Penny (3) stand in height order, similarly dressed and posed. The series actually began as an accident. One day, Dominique noticed that she and her daughters were coincidentally dressed in similar striped shirts. She snapped a photo of the three of them together and posted it on Instagram, One of her followers suggested she make it a series, and the concept was born.
As visually pleasing as the trio’s similarities are, it’s really their slight differences that are the most satisfying. In particular, little Penny’s character shines through in each picture. In true three-year-old fashion, she’s always a little mischievous, a little distracted, a little independent. I like this kid!
You can check out Dominique on the photo project, All That is Three, on her blog, All That is She, and on Instagram. Happy Mother’s Day!
All images property of Dominique/All That is She.
May 14, 2017 at 6:03 am
I love this photogallery! Lot of contrast too.
May 14, 2017 at 10:21 am
They truly are so visually striking!
May 14, 2017 at 7:01 am
Fabulous
May 14, 2017 at 10:22 am
They really are!
May 14, 2017 at 7:04 am
Adorable! And you are so right that it’s the wee one who really is the star act in each image.
May 14, 2017 at 10:23 am
She’s a pip! Happy Mother’s Day!
May 14, 2017 at 2:14 pm
Thank you. You too.
May 14, 2017 at 7:36 am
Precious!
May 14, 2017 at 10:24 am
I’m so glad you like them!
May 14, 2017 at 8:17 am
I like Penny.
Happy Mother’s Day! I’m driving 2.5 hours to spend the day with my mom. She’s worth it.
May 14, 2017 at 10:25 am
Happy Mother’s Day! Safe travels. Give her a hug for me (because I can’t hug mine)
May 14, 2017 at 12:01 pm
They are all such dolls! Aww! This is a great Mother’s Day post!
May 14, 2017 at 12:42 pm
Thank you! I wanted to do something cute and family-friendly.
May 14, 2017 at 2:39 pm
You’re most welcome.
May 14, 2017 at 2:34 pm
The youngest definitely steals the show.
May 14, 2017 at 2:37 pm
I love Penny!
May 14, 2017 at 3:43 pm
You have to imagine though, that there are times when the beautiful Mom must exasperatedly cry “Penny! Put that down!” or “Penny! Stop please! For the love of ….”
It’s cute when captured on film, but probably not so much when they are running late for ballet or the airport.
May 14, 2017 at 5:13 pm
Agreed, but that’s the nice thing about other people’s children. Not my problem.
May 14, 2017 at 2:35 pm
Purrfect Mother’s Day Post. Loved it. ~~dru~~
May 14, 2017 at 2:39 pm
I’m so glad you loved it!
May 14, 2017 at 5:59 pm
beautiful, the little one gave me a few giggles.
May 14, 2017 at 7:30 pm
Isn’t she a treat? Thank you!
May 14, 2017 at 6:58 pm
Aw, that’s a super cute idea!
May 14, 2017 at 7:30 pm
I love it. Going to be harder to get my grown girls who live in different states to do it, but I may try!
May 14, 2017 at 7:31 pm
That would be cute to see
