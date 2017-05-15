Wild, Wild Life

Fine art photographer Brad Wilson takes stunning animal portraits against a deep black backdrop, allowing the beauty of the subjects to come through. The animals’ isolation seems complete in these photos. It feels almost like they’re floating in a void, thinking deep animal thoughts. And as wonderful as the colorful, contrast-full photos are, I think it’s really the ones featuring black animals on the black background that are the most magical.

The photo series is called Affinity, and in it, Wilson endeavors to explore the relationship between humans and the animal world.

“In the midst of our modern human civilization with all its technological complexities, animals still remain stark symbols of a simpler life and a wilderness lost. Perhaps these images can stand as a testament to this other fading world, and remind us, despite the pronounced feeling of isolation that too often characterizes our contemporary existence, that we are not alone, we are not separate – we are part of a beautifully rich and interconnected diversity of life.”

Check out Wilson on Instagram and on his website. (By the way, that one that you can’t identify is an African crowned crane.)

All images property of Brad Wilson.

Studio portrait of an African crowned crane