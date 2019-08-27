My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Festival of a Thousand Letters

by 2 Comments

Shemakhinskaya Bayaderka Festival

Today, I’m bringing you a dance festival whose style defies description. This is the annual Russian event known as the Shemakhinskaya Bayaderka Festival. When trying to describe the style of the dance, the best I could come up with is tribal meets bellydancing meets hip hop meets flamenco meets modern with elements of classical ballet and a little of the dancing Orion Slave Girls thrown in for fun. The festival incorporates as many dance styles as there are letters in its name! Whatever you call it, it’s undoubtedly gorgeous.

The (endless) name of the Festival translates as Dancer from Shemakha. Part of the ancient city of the Shirvan Khanate, Shemakha was originally part of the Russian Empire and is now part of Azerbaijan. No matter who is in charge, the region has always been known for its dancers.

One of the things I love about the festival (besides its defiance of definition) is the fact that the participants appear to be able to interpret the style however they like, to make it entirely their own. Mind-blowing stuff.

You can follow the Shemakhinskaya Bayaderka Festival on YouTube and Instagram. (If you only watch one of the videos, make it the first one. Absolutely hypnotic. I suspect that it’s pretty close to what those Egyptians on the tombs actually looked like in motion.)

View this post on Instagram

"Leaving the comfort zone" Мастер-класс для тех, кто по-настоящему заинтересован в своём развитии, ставит своей целью получение нового танцевального опыта и не боится разорвать старые зацикленности и укоренившиеся паттерны восприятия танца. На этом МК в стиле «модерн» Джолин Андраде уделит особое внимание новому набору движений, расскажет о нескольких видах современного танца, покажет их различные пространственные возможности, поможет научиться правильно с ними работать. В дополнение к этому она научит видеть потенциальные взаимосвязи между понятием структуры (визуальной и осязаемой) и движениями тела. И самое главное — подробно объяснит и покажет, как современный танцовщик может научиться распознавать и воплощать различные структуры танца, основываясь на так называемых факторах оригинальной системы одного из величайших провозвестников танца модерн Рудольфа фон Лабана ВНИМАНИЕ! ОСТАЛОСЬ 3 Недели, чтобы приобрести класс по выгодной цене! #SHBDANCE #tribalfest #dance #art #body #bellyroll #bellydance #tribalfusionbellydance #shemakhinskayabayaderka #workshop #jolineandrade #трайбл #танец #искусство #красота #шемахинскаябаядерка

A post shared by Shemakhinskaya Bayaderka (@shemakhinskayabayaderka) on

View this post on Instagram

Восхитительное выступление Джолин на популярном фестивале – The Massive Spectacular! 🔥 Скоро и у столичных жителей будет возможность поучиться и увидеть её выступление вживую! Ведь уже этой осенью, 26 – 27 октября, в Москве наступит наконец лето, вы не знали?! Тепло Бразилии нам обеспечено! Тем временем, желателей получить лето очень много, мест на классы остаётся всё меньше! #SHBDANCE #tribalfest #dance #moskow #art #body #bellyroll #bellydance #tribalfusionbellydance #shemakhinskayabayaderka #workshop #class #jolineandrade #brazil #tribalsuperstar #tribal #love_bellydance #orientalisimo #showbellydance #трайбл #танец #искусство #красота #джолинандраде #шемахинскаябаядерка

A post shared by Shemakhinskaya Bayaderka (@shemakhinskayabayaderka) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “The Festival of a Thousand Letters

Leave a comment

  1. Violet
    August 27, 2019 at 7:46 am

    Very beautiful dancers! The other day I stumbled across male tribal/belly dancers on youtube, which was somewhat shocking as I’d never seen men do that type of dance before….they do it just as well as the ladies! Here’s a link to Horus Mozarabe preforming a few years ago (he’s still a performer/teacher in Portugal). The video starts out with slow dancing, picks up to faster dancing at 2:30, and has a beautiful spin sequence at 4:40. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCfxHe5Tfx0&list=RDQpIGdf8ts0w&index=2

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    August 27, 2019 at 8:59 am

    Amazing. Didn’t know the human body could move like that. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.