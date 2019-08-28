Small Wonder

Minatur Wunderland

Hamburg’s Minatur Wunderland is known for being the Guinness record holder for the world’s largest model railway. The trains are very cool, but what is really blowing me away are the beautifully-recreated miniature European and American cities through which the model trains pass. It’s no surprise that it is Germany’s most popular tourist attraction.

The complexity of the Wunderland has me positively gob-smacked. There are working remote-control cars and planes, the “oceans” simulate tides, there are functional amusement parks, and in addition to the real cities, they’ve taken the time to build some fictional ones as well. Employing 350 people, the attraction is constantly being maintained, improved, and further developed. It’s like someone put Walt Disney on hyperdrive. And though I can’t imagine how they have time, the park’s YouTube channel is absolutely bursting with behind-the-scenes mini documentaries (which would make me really happy if only I spoke German).

You can check out the Minatur Wunderland on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.