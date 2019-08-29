Etsomnia™ 236: Rags to Rags

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

During my endless* (236 editions of Etsomnia™ feels endless) searches on Etsy, I’ve found many, MANY terrible upcycled items. So this week, I thought I’d pull together a rogue’s gallery of some of Etsy’s worst and best recycled offerings.

She does not seem at all embarrassed about that terrible top, but then again, she probably asked for that haircut.

Hate to part with your smelly old boots? Stick flowers in them. That seems legit.

What an awesome use for old license plates! Mailbox by LicenseToCraft

No head, no clothes, and high heels. What do we think, ladies? Are we feeling powerful yet?

“Date night” top. I don’t think you should hold your breath for a second date.

I have always wanted a steamer trunk and I love a bar, so this mashup is right up my alley! By AMflorence

Why pay Big Pharma’s exorbitant prices when you can make your own walker out of recycled PVC? What could go wrong?

This steampunk skirt looks like it belongs on an extra in a 19th century zombie movie. And not in a good way.

These are stunning! By MerrillLand

Intended as a newborn gift: “Welcome to the world! Here’s some stuff I garbage picked and an old sock!”

At least you’d know what to bring as a hostess gift...

“Games People Play.” I absolutely love this! By ElizabethRosenArt

A dress made of pot holders, for that person on your gift list who’s just too hot to handle.

(See what I did there?)

For the last time, Ken, I am NOT going to touch your duck.