Etsomnia™ 236: Rags to Rags

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
During my endless* (236 editions of Etsomnia™ feels endless) searches on Etsy, I’ve found many, MANY terrible upcycled items. So this week, I thought I’d pull together a rogue’s gallery of some of Etsy’s worst and best recycled offerings.
August 29, 2019 at 6:07 am
OMG!
August 29, 2019 at 6:42 am
To say the least!
August 29, 2019 at 6:57 am
Just wondering??? Do any of the ‘artist’ ever come back on you and ask why you said what you said about their work?
August 29, 2019 at 8:18 am
On occasion. I try to placate them and tell them my opinion doesn’t matter and they should just keep doing them.
August 29, 2019 at 10:34 am
You are really an expert in finding those special items, Donna 🙂
