My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Mountain Man

Scott Roach

A couple of decades ago, then mountain guide and outdoor expert Scott Roach decided to turn his considerable talents to building and designing furniture. As his wood and metalworking skills increased, his creativity began to exert itself, and he found himself moved to make sculpture as well as furniture. But because he began with furniture, his sculpture took on the scale of his more utilitarian work. I think they look like huge, magnificent pieces of modern jewelry.

I am a real fan of Roach’s skillful juxtaposition of diverse textures and graceful shapes. And I’m not the only one who has fallen for his wood and metal work. His sculptures and furniture can be found in museums and private collections across the globe.

You can follow the wonderful Scott Roach on his website and on Instagram.

UNION SQUARE SAN FRANCISCO, TODAY

Champagne ponds 24 x 60 wood, steel, paint

Doing what I love.

Sold! Happy customers, Happy artist.

Tadpole details

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. bcparkison
    August 30, 2019 at 6:28 am

    Oh yes…He is good. My Dad had a friend named Bill Roach..kinda looked like him if I remember . .I wonder

    Liked by 1 person

  2. bcparkison
    August 30, 2019 at 8:19 am

    Would have to be a relative .I can’t remember if he had children. He ended up in New Mexico on a sheep ranch and checked on them by helicopter. He and my Dad worked at Bell Aviation together on helicopters.Long time ago.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 30, 2019 at 10:42 am

    Gorgeous work. I love that it looks so textural yet has the appeal of smoothness too. (Does that even make sense?)

