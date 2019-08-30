Mountain Man

A couple of decades ago, then mountain guide and outdoor expert Scott Roach decided to turn his considerable talents to building and designing furniture. As his wood and metalworking skills increased, his creativity began to exert itself, and he found himself moved to make sculpture as well as furniture. But because he began with furniture, his sculpture took on the scale of his more utilitarian work. I think they look like huge, magnificent pieces of modern jewelry.
I am a real fan of Roach’s skillful juxtaposition of diverse textures and graceful shapes. And I’m not the only one who has fallen for his wood and metal work. His sculptures and furniture can be found in museums and private collections across the globe.
You can follow the wonderful Scott Roach on his website and on Instagram.
August 30, 2019 at 6:28 am
Oh yes…He is good. My Dad had a friend named Bill Roach..kinda looked like him if I remember . .I wonder
August 30, 2019 at 7:11 am
Wonder if it’s the same guy or maybe a relative?
August 30, 2019 at 8:19 am
Would have to be a relative .I can’t remember if he had children. He ended up in New Mexico on a sheep ranch and checked on them by helicopter. He and my Dad worked at Bell Aviation together on helicopters.Long time ago.
August 30, 2019 at 8:43 am
How cool! That’s incredible. You’d think the sheep would be scared by the helicopters, but I guess they just got used to it.
August 30, 2019 at 10:42 am
Gorgeous work. I love that it looks so textural yet has the appeal of smoothness too. (Does that even make sense?)
