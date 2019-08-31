Small Treasures

Kelly Jo Limberg

Kelly Jo Limberg is one of those artists who make me long to quit my day job and become a full-time artist. It really seems like she’s got it just right. She spends her time communing with nature, then uses what she sees as inspiration for her one-of-a-kind wearable art pieces. What a lovely, peaceful life that must be!

“I find myself easily fascinated by a random leaf on the ground, the fronds of a fern, or a stray feather in the grass. While my art work progresses over time, there always remains an underlying connection to the natural world and wildlife. My goal as an artist is to create jewelry and adornments that evoke a deep connection to nature, along with a great appreciation for craftsmanship.” -About Kelly Jo Limberg

Limberg lives and works in her little house in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. When she’s not making jewelry or taking nature walks, she teaches jewelry-making techniques.

You can follow Kelly Jo Limberg on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.