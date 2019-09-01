Marie Kamp/Red Door Photography

A good friend posted this story on Facebook, and once I’d finished ugly crying, I decided I needed to share it with you lovelies. Warning: it’s a real heartbreaker.

A young woman named Tara Foley was getting married in Texas, but her 103-year-old grandmother, Stasia, was unable to travel from Florida for the big day. So this sweet, resourceful young bride did the next best thing. She flew in to surprise her nana with a private viewing of her in her wedding dress.

The resourceful Foley found a photographer and makeup artist willing to help her out, then arrived at Stasia’s hospice in full bridal regalia. The sweet, sweet reunion was beautifully memorialized by Marie Kamp of Red Door Photography. When the two parted, they knew it would probably be for the last time. In fact, Stasia died just 27 days later. I’m sure young Tara was heartbroken, but it must have been a great comfort that they got to have that special time together.

Go give Red Door Photography some love for a job well done. And quit bogarting the tissues. (For those of you without Facebook, you can see some of the photos on the ABC News story.)