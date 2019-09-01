A good friend posted this story on Facebook, and once I’d finished ugly crying, I decided I needed to share it with you lovelies. Warning: it’s a real heartbreaker.
A young woman named Tara Foley was getting married in Texas, but her 103-year-old grandmother, Stasia, was unable to travel from Florida for the big day. So this sweet, resourceful young bride did the next best thing. She flew in to surprise her nana with a private viewing of her in her wedding dress.
The resourceful Foley found a photographer and makeup artist willing to help her out, then arrived at Stasia’s hospice in full bridal regalia. The sweet, sweet reunion was beautifully memorialized by Marie Kamp of Red Door Photography. When the two parted, they knew it would probably be for the last time. In fact, Stasia died just 27 days later. I’m sure young Tara was heartbroken, but it must have been a great comfort that they got to have that special time together.
Go give Red Door Photography some love for a job well done. And quit bogarting the tissues. (For those of you without Facebook, you can see some of the photos on the ABC News story.)
Snif, snif. How lovely! I am a firm believe in never saying, “I wish I had…” No regrets here for Tara. What a cherished memory!
I have a list of people I’d had the foresight to do this with, Mom most of all. Such a lovely idea!
I can’t see any photos because I’m not on FB thankfully, for it is a brain drain. I’m sure the photos were lovely.
Really? I thought they would be visible to everyone. What a bummer!
So glad you let me know. I’ve found the story on ABC News so you can see the photos, too. https://reddoor.me/red-door-photography-featured-on-abc-news/
That doesn’t play in the UK either. We’re not having much luck sweetheart are we.
Special times are few and far between these days unless we make them ourselves.
That’s very true, Beverly!
My mom just had her 95th birthday. I will remember all of my times with her. Thanks for the post, — Yes, I live in Florida but it seems the hurricane is not coming this way. You can Google Citra FL to find me. Hal
