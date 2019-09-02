My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Uncommon Cold

by 2 Comments

Pocket lens by Lothar Böttcher

Currently part of the #NewGlassNow show at the Corning Museum of Glass, Lothar Böttcher is something of a South African wunderkind. He began working with glass in 1994, and he’s been polishing his skills ever since. Rather than heating or blowing glass, he does coldworking, which involves altering shape or surface texture of glass by grinding, carving, engraving, polishing, sandblasting, and other techniques.

Böttcher’s work is meant to get us to look at things differently, and the piece above certainly does that! With his glass lenses and sculptures, the artist wants to help people see beauty in the world in spite of all the ugliness. I’m all for that!

You can see more of Lothar Böttcher’s work on his website and Instagram, and you can see it in person alongside many more glass marvels through January 5, 2020, at the Corning Museum of Glass.

View this post on Instagram

🌄 Evening sunset through “Pocket Lens” by @lotharbottcher from South Africa 🌵🌴🌳☀ . . “Pocket Lens” with South African #sunset 🔭 . #Repost @lotharbottcher • • • • • • . . . . #pocketlens #newglassnow #southafricanglass #smartphone #handheld #tactile #sculpture #lookingandseeing #perception #digitalvsanalog #digitalart #analogue #light #lens #glasssculpture #contemporaryglass #glass #coldwork #iphonography #glass_club #glassart #bestofglass #instagood #instaart #tbt #glassofig . . @artinamerica @corningmuseum @glasspool_ev @glass_club @glassartsociety @wallpapermag @instagram @tlmag @studioolafureliasson @aestheticamag @bandittogallery @thechesterfieldgallery @apple @dekatmagazine @zildie @glenn_adamson @glenellyestate @nycxdesign @nytimesopinionart

A post shared by glass platform (@glass_club) on

View this post on Instagram

Light is my medium, those #electromagnetic #waves in the #visible #spectrum. With my #hands I cut and shape #glass, manipulating the way these waves bounce and shudder. Here are some steps from marking and grinding initial #facets creating a #rockblossom. . . #cutglass #glasssculpture #glassofig #handmade #contemporaryart #optics #light #space #visualfodder #21stcentury #sculpture #bloom #crystal #coldshop #coldworking #blossom . . @circagallery @themelrose_gallerysa @artcollector.x @otomys @thechesterfieldgallery @gallerysikabonyi @echtgallery @tstmkrsafrica @michelangelofoundation @shanghaimuseumofglass @corningmuseum @randcompanynyc @visual.fodder @designboom @designmilk @southernguildgallery @visi_mag @visitcorey @c.a.daily

A post shared by Lothar Böttcher (@lotharbottcher) on

View this post on Instagram

#Ilovemyjob #cutglass #Coldwork

A post shared by Lothar Böttcher (@lotharbottcher) on

View this post on Instagram

Vensterjie / Little Window #2 is one of my little #sculptures on #SculptX at @themelrose_gallerysa I love this combination of #cutglass and #sandstone. It’s almost as if this #sculpture is #alive… . #zoomorphic #glassart #glassofinstagram #glassofig #glassforsale #light #window #architecture #architecturephotography #rocksolid #optics #sculptor #instagood #contemporaryart . @otomys @bellart_gallery @zeitzmocaa @fougallery @spike_art_magazine @aestheticamag @1340art @visual.fodder @parnassmagazin @randcompanynyc @michelangelofoundation @artmazemag @modernartprojectssouthafrica @gallerysikabonyi @vmagazine @juxtapozmag @hifructosemag @collecteurs @surfacemag @corningmuseum @shanghaimuseumofglass @tlmag @weltkunstmagazin @sfaadvisory @visi_mag @glassartsociety @dekatmagazine @contemporaryartcollectors

A post shared by Lothar Böttcher (@lotharbottcher) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Uncommon Cold

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    September 2, 2019 at 6:55 am

    The pocket lens are my fave.

    Like

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    September 2, 2019 at 7:47 am

    I enjoyed looking at each one. But that was it. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.