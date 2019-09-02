Uncommon Cold

Pocket lens by Lothar Böttcher

Currently part of the #NewGlassNow show at the Corning Museum of Glass, Lothar Böttcher is something of a South African wunderkind. He began working with glass in 1994, and he’s been polishing his skills ever since. Rather than heating or blowing glass, he does coldworking, which involves altering shape or surface texture of glass by grinding, carving, engraving, polishing, sandblasting, and other techniques.

Böttcher’s work is meant to get us to look at things differently, and the piece above certainly does that! With his glass lenses and sculptures, the artist wants to help people see beauty in the world in spite of all the ugliness. I’m all for that!

You can see more of Lothar Böttcher’s work on his website and Instagram, and you can see it in person alongside many more glass marvels through January 5, 2020, at the Corning Museum of Glass.