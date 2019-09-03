Cumbrian Blues

Paul Scott

Paul Scott updates traditional white and blue English transferware pottery with modern prints and Kintsugi breaking and joining techniques. Scott makes his own tissue prints which he then transfers onto a mix of vintage and new pottery. I really enjoy his witty and thought-provoking subject matter and how subversive the modern designs are when viewed against the traditional backdrop of transferware.

Interestingly enough, transferware is a method that has been used for centuries to make affordable earthenware, porcelain, and even china. Traditionally, a print was created on a copper plate, then stamped, typically in a single color, on pre-cut transfer paper, which was then applied to blank pottery. It’s still in production today, and it’s so ubiquitous, I’m guessing nearly every one of us has at least one or two pieces of the stuff.

You can check out all of Paul Scott’s wonderful creations on his website and on Instagram.