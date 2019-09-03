My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Cumbrian Blues

by 6 Comments

Paul Scott

Paul Scott updates traditional white and blue English transferware pottery with modern prints and Kintsugi breaking and joining techniques. Scott makes his own tissue prints which he then transfers onto a mix of vintage and new pottery. I really enjoy his witty and thought-provoking subject matter and how subversive the modern designs are when viewed against the traditional backdrop of transferware.

Interestingly enough, transferware is a method that has been used for centuries to make affordable earthenware, porcelain, and even china. Traditionally, a print was created on a copper plate, then stamped, typically in a single color, on pre-cut transfer paper, which was then applied to blank pottery. It’s still in production today, and it’s so ubiquitous, I’m guessing nearly every one of us has at least one or two pieces of the stuff.

You can check out all of Paul Scott’s wonderful creations on his website and on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

So, after four years of travel and research (supported by the #alturasfoundation and #artscouncilengland ), New American Scenery artworks are finally taking shape here @projectart01026 … installation will take place in a couple of weeks time @risdmuseum …. part of #raidtheiceboxnow … Here is the first piece in a series of ‘fleurs.de.sel ’s New York’…. ‘Hot Dogs’, with ‘The City Hotel New York’ from 1826 by Ralph Stevenson & Williams (RISD Museum collection)… The oak leaf pattern is an enlargement of a cup plate border, engraved for me by Paul Holdway, former Spode engraver. @fleurs.de.sel @aceagrams @ferrincontemporary @leslieferrin #paulholdway #transferware #spode #newamericanscenery #cumbrianblue_snews

A post shared by Paul Scott (@cumbrianblue_s) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Cumbrian Blues

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    September 3, 2019 at 7:40 am

    It must take an interesting mind to come up with his idea hybrids!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    September 3, 2019 at 7:56 am

    I remember we had one or two of these in the house as I was growing up. As always, I didn’t like all of them but I sure did like some of them. Great memories of my youth, a long time ago. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 3, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    These are great! I love when people find creative ways to put a contemporary twist on traditional forms and techniques.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.