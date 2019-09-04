Guerrilla Parenting

Wave at the Bus

Hey, kids, you know how you wish your parents would pretend not to know you (or at least not totally embarrass you) when you are headed to school? Well, if I were you, I would keep my frustration to myself. You wouldn’t want them to get pissed off and retaliate…

When 16-year-old Rain’s dad Dale heard that his son wanted him to stop waving goodbye to him at the bus stop, he got revenge as only a father can. A creative, funny, vindictive father, that is. He dressed in hilarious costumes every single day for the entire school year, sometimes outrageously staging the lawn as well. I am truly impressed with Dale’s commitment, and I’m seriously entertained imagining the begging that Dale’s trolling of his son must have elicited.

“When he did it the first day I was in shock. You don’t want to see your dad dressing up in a wedding dress, waving at you on the bus,” Rain said, to which Dale responded: “I hope this lives with him for the rest of his life.” –The Metro

For me, the best part is that even though this all happened in 2011, the internet is forever, so Dale is getting his wish! That poor kid – now in his mid 20s – is never, ever getting away from this. Take that, sulky teenagers of the world!

