Etsomnia™ 237: Back to School

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I’m having a hard time wrapping my brain around this, but it is September. Yes, I can use a calendar, but I just wasn’t emotionally ready for that. And I know quite a few teachers (and students) who are similarly depressed by the beginning of the school year. So I thought I’d dedicate this week’s Etsomnia™ to everyone who has to go back to school. Happily, I found a lot to get excited about this week!

How many people do you think believe this to be about the end of the school day?

If this were offered to me as incentive to learn to read, I believe I would have grown up illiterate.

This felted back-to-school garland is just fantastic. What a great teacher gift! By GlitterPartyCo

Worried your teen might be thinking about having sex? Sending them to school (or pretty much anywhere) in this “fairytale hood” should put off that day. Indefinitely.

This vegan iPad case is almost beautiful enough to make me want to go back to school (or at least buy an iPad…) By AkeleiDesigns

I think if you send your kid to school with this carrot pencil case, it’s like you’re saying “You don’t need friends. You have me.”

This is a school bag for “bold fashionistas.” I don’t think they know what that means.

I really like this shark bookmark, except now THAT song is in my head… By KatieLDesigns

As a child, I thought it was strange that W the P was cute and cuddly while actual bears are terrifying face eating monsters. However, if you’re going to add teeth and claws, maybe skip the shrunken sweater and scarf.

If you must give someone a painted rock paperweight, don’t buy one. Just find a rock and paint it. It can’t be worse than this (and you’ll save $14 plus shipping).

These llama pencils and erasers are so great, I might just need some for work! By ThePensnicketyCo

This listing for a “back to school” gold doll bikini would be perfect if you know someone going to stripper school. (Is that a thing? I’ll bet that’s a thing.)

It’s a sweet sentiment, but these days “You touched mine” has kind of an accusatory ring to it.