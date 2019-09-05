Etsomnia™ 237: Back to School

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I’m having a hard time wrapping my brain around this, but it is September. Yes, I can use a calendar, but I just wasn’t emotionally ready for that. And I know quite a few teachers (and students) who are similarly depressed by the beginning of the school year. So I thought I’d dedicate this week’s Etsomnia™ to everyone who has to go back to school. Happily, I found a lot to get excited about this week!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
September 5, 2019 at 7:30 am
My grands have bee back in school for a month. Way to early …but then they out out in May. Times change.
LikeLike
September 5, 2019 at 8:05 am
I had to look up “stripper school”. There is a book plus YouTube videos. AND, there is the Lexi Ladies Academy which claims to be the worlds premier source of education for the exotic dance industry. I know you really wanted to know.
LikeLike