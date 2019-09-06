My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Self as Canvas

by

Laurel Charleston/Luke Nosal

“Your whole body is a canvas, so why stop at your eyes?”

Alternately inspired by color and by famous paintings, non-binary drag and makeup artist Laurel Charleston/Luke Nosal does full-face avant garde makeup looks that rival the artistry of any painting. When performing live as Lauren Charleston, the artist satirizes bad parents, with which they (as in “they/them/their”) have very personal experience. Nosal was raised by a Bluth-like* mother (*Like Lucille from the show “Arrested Development”), which has given them plenty of material to work with. In their performance, they like to communicate the message that selfish, irresponsible people shouldn’t have children.

Charleston/Nosal calls themself a “wildly eclectic, geometric and undeniably queer drag/performance artist, classical musician, and orchestra conductor.” And I thought I was busy!

You can follow Laurel Charleston/Luke Nosal on Instagram.

This year I’m thankful for feeling like I’ve finally found my place as a queer artist. For a long time I’ve struggled with trying to put myself/my skills in a certain box but I’ve come to realize that doing so only limits my art. My drag, my art-based looks and my music don’t have to remain separate and are actually all incredibly important parts of my identity as a queer, femme, non-binary artist!! They all make my art more powerful, unique and beautiful; they combine to give me ~my~ voice. I look forward to another year of working my ass off to elevate all aspects of my art and I’m so happy that y’all are along for the ride! Xoxo- that bitch Yanny 💋 #servingwowlooks -inspired by Monet’s “San Giorgio Maggiore at Dusk”

Self as Canvas

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 6, 2019 at 6:32 am

    They have a lot of talent. I am most impressed by their geometric designs as that requires not just precision and a steady hand but also (I imagine) an ability to step back and see how the lines are looking in relation to each other and obviously you cannot step back from the canvas when the canvas is your own face/body.

  2. janhaltn
    September 6, 2019 at 7:59 am

    Professional wrestlers have been doing it for years. So have circus clowns so it is nothing new. BUT, I agree some of today’s post are interesting and seem to be a new idea. I enjoyed looking at them. Hal

  3. Skyscapes for the Soul
    September 6, 2019 at 8:12 am

    The first pic – the face as a sky – reminds me of how I once created myself in a self-portrait. I didn’t use make-up though, it was my selfie with a dawn sky photoshopped in!

  4. artfulblasphemer
    September 6, 2019 at 8:38 am

    This makes me wish I was still teaching Stage Makeup—this artist would definitely be part of a lecture.

  5. IreneDesign2011
    September 6, 2019 at 9:20 am

    Interesting post Donna and really creative paintings 🙂

