Self as Canvas

Laurel Charleston/Luke Nosal

“Your whole body is a canvas, so why stop at your eyes?”

Alternately inspired by color and by famous paintings, non-binary drag and makeup artist Laurel Charleston/Luke Nosal does full-face avant garde makeup looks that rival the artistry of any painting. When performing live as Lauren Charleston, the artist satirizes bad parents, with which they (as in “they/them/their”) have very personal experience. Nosal was raised by a Bluth-like* mother (*Like Lucille from the show “Arrested Development”), which has given them plenty of material to work with. In their performance, they like to communicate the message that selfish, irresponsible people shouldn’t have children.

Charleston/Nosal calls themself a “wildly eclectic, geometric and undeniably queer drag/performance artist, classical musician, and orchestra conductor.” And I thought I was busy!

You can follow Laurel Charleston/Luke Nosal on Instagram.