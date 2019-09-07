Cameo Appearance

Today, I’m pleased to bring you a collection called Cameo. Photographer and film director Cindy Sherman teamed up with photographer and sculptor Catherine Opie and jewelry designer Liz Swig of the Venice-based LIZWORKS to create surprising figural jewelry. Using a combination of traditional cameo carving methods and more modern, lifelike images, the series has captured the attention of quite a few famous fashionistas.

“I like cameos, especially the idea of dark, strange ones. I also like the idea of tiny objects being art. it seemed like a good project for using my Instagram images since the files aren’t large enough files to blow up into photographs, and they also concentrate on being mainly portraits. it’ll make it more fun to wear it as a piece of art.” -Cindy Sherman

Though the subjects are more realistic-looking than traditional cameos, the medium keeps the overall effect elegant, if whimsical. And they’re not just fun to look at; the subjects have meaning as well.

“Oliver and Mrs. Nibbles is a frozen moment of my son—the way he was carved into a cameo is very moving for me. Also, you can wear the pieces which is impossible for my photographs. I am hoping people lean in, look and that the conversations will inspire connectivity.” -Catherine Opie

