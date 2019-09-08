Photo: Honorine Nail Juré

It’s September, so I’ve been working on my group’s Halloween costumes. As always, I turned to the internet for ideas. I figured out what we were doing pretty quickly, but costuming isn’t a rabbit hole out of which I can easily climb. After a few hours of browsing, I stumbled across the fantastic creations by Fraise au Loup Costumes on Etsy, and positively squealed with delight. And when I read about their work with the Essence of Life climate change awareness project, I was even more enamored.

Organized by a creative collective known as Free Spirit, the Essence of Life project focuses on the alarming global and weather changes which are a direct result of humanity’s abuse of the planet. Thus far, they have done campaigns addressing deforestation and the alarming rate at which our glaciers are melting. The visually-stunning projects use gorgeous collaborations among a wide variety of artists and creatives, including dancers, designers, artists, and photographers.

“Our aim is to focus attention, educate the younger generation, and unite as many people as possible for a cause which concerns us all. We highlight the consequences and the dangers related to global warming, climate change, and dramatic impact of human being[s] on nature.” -About The Essence of Life Project

You can follow Fraise au Loup Costumes on Etsy and Instagram, and you can read more about the Essence of Life project on their website.