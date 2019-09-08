It’s September, so I’ve been working on my group’s Halloween costumes. As always, I turned to the internet for ideas. I figured out what we were doing pretty quickly, but costuming isn’t a rabbit hole out of which I can easily climb. After a few hours of browsing, I stumbled across the fantastic creations by Fraise au Loup Costumes on Etsy, and positively squealed with delight. And when I read about their work with the Essence of Life climate change awareness project, I was even more enamored.
Organized by a creative collective known as Free Spirit, the Essence of Life project focuses on the alarming global and weather changes which are a direct result of humanity’s abuse of the planet. Thus far, they have done campaigns addressing deforestation and the alarming rate at which our glaciers are melting. The visually-stunning projects use gorgeous collaborations among a wide variety of artists and creatives, including dancers, designers, artists, and photographers.
“Our aim is to focus attention, educate the younger generation, and unite as many people as possible for a cause which concerns us all. We highlight the consequences and the dangers related to global warming, climate change, and dramatic impact of human being[s] on nature.”-About The Essence of Life Project
You can follow Fraise au Loup Costumes on Etsy and Instagram, and you can read more about the Essence of Life project on their website.
This is a real ‘keeper’ to go back and look at many times. They are beautiful. I also enjoyed the music. Is that a ‘new age’ keyboard type instrument? What a great way to start the day = thanks. — Hal
Thank you, Hal! I’m really glad you enjoyed it.
Well…what about the birds that lost their feathers?
That is a good point. I know that many of the largest, most decorative feathers (ostrich, peacock, pheasant, etc) are supposed to be collected only when the birds molt, but there’s no way to tell for sure if they have been harvested legally.
Oh my goodness, Donna–take your breath away beautiful.
They really are so creative!
Wow! Makes me wish I celebrated Hallowe’en.
I do celebrate, but nothing like this!
I love everything about this: the costumes are spectacular, the photography is stunning, and their mission is fantastic and laudable.
Agreed! I love their sense of style. It’s so cinematic!
