Essence of Life

Photo: Honorine Nail Juré

It’s September, so I’ve been working on my group’s Halloween costumes. As always, I turned to the internet for ideas. I figured out what we were doing pretty quickly, but costuming isn’t a rabbit hole out of which I can easily climb. After a few hours of browsing, I stumbled across the fantastic creations by Fraise au Loup Costumes on Etsy, and positively squealed with delight. And when I read about their work with the Essence of Life climate change awareness project, I was even more enamored.

Organized by a creative collective known as Free Spirit, the Essence of Life project focuses on the alarming global and weather changes which are a direct result of humanity’s abuse of the planet. Thus far, they have done campaigns addressing deforestation and the alarming rate at which our glaciers are melting. The visually-stunning projects use gorgeous collaborations among a wide variety of artists and creatives, including dancers, designers, artists, and photographers.

“Our aim is to focus attention, educate the younger generation, and unite as many people as possible for a cause which concerns us all. We highlight the consequences and the dangers related to global warming, climate change, and dramatic impact of human being[s] on nature.”

-About The Essence of Life Project

You can follow Fraise au Loup Costumes on Etsy and Instagram, and you can read more about the Essence of Life project on their website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Essence of Life

  1. janhaltn
    September 8, 2019 at 7:24 am

    This is a real ‘keeper’ to go back and look at many times. They are beautiful. I also enjoyed the music. Is that a ‘new age’ keyboard type instrument? What a great way to start the day = thanks. — Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    September 8, 2019 at 7:32 am

    Well…what about the birds that lost their feathers?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      September 8, 2019 at 9:10 am

      That is a good point. I know that many of the largest, most decorative feathers (ostrich, peacock, pheasant, etc) are supposed to be collected only when the birds molt, but there’s no way to tell for sure if they have been harvested legally.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. loisajay
    September 8, 2019 at 8:48 am

    Oh my goodness, Donna–take your breath away beautiful.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Sheree
    September 8, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    Wow! Makes me wish I celebrated Hallowe’en.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 8, 2019 at 12:08 pm

    I love everything about this: the costumes are spectacular, the photography is stunning, and their mission is fantastic and laudable.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

