My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Legal Tender

by Leave a comment

Micah Adams

Canadian artist Micah Adams takes the coins he finds – both old discarded coins and contemporary currency from around the world – and makes the most delicious tiny things with them! Using a simple jeweler’s saw, he precisely cuts out each coin’s miniature figures, busts, animals, and other decorations. Then he files the edges and combines them in new and surprising ways, making them into entirely new objects.

“No person shall, except in accordance with a license granted by the Minister, meltdown, break up or use otherwise than as currency any coin that is current and legal tender in Canada.”

-Canada’s Currency Act (oops)

Besides being thoroughly adorable, Adams’s work really brings to light the amazing artistry involved in coin design. It’s certainly something I’ve mostly taken for granted. I’m thrilled to be inspired to look at coins with a new appreciation (and a magnifying glass).

You can follow the fascinating Micah Adams on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

On the workbench. #rooseveltdime

A post shared by MICAH ADAMS (@micahadams.ca) on

View this post on Instagram

Setting up new work on paper.

A post shared by MICAH ADAMS (@micahadams.ca) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.