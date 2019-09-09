Micah Adams

Canadian artist Micah Adams takes the coins he finds – both old discarded coins and contemporary currency from around the world – and makes the most delicious tiny things with them! Using a simple jeweler’s saw, he precisely cuts out each coin’s miniature figures, busts, animals, and other decorations. Then he files the edges and combines them in new and surprising ways, making them into entirely new objects.

“No person shall, except in accordance with a license granted by the Minister, meltdown, break up or use otherwise than as currency any coin that is current and legal tender in Canada.” -Canada’s Currency Act (oops)

Besides being thoroughly adorable, Adams’s work really brings to light the amazing artistry involved in coin design. It’s certainly something I’ve mostly taken for granted. I’m thrilled to be inspired to look at coins with a new appreciation (and a magnifying glass).

