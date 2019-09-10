Mind Blown

Italian photographer and artist Micaela Lattanzio’s work explores the fragmentation and reconstruction of female identity. She begins by taking a photograph, typically a portrait, which she then cuts into mostly abstract pieces. The pieces are pinned together on canvas, creating fascinating dimensions and shadows.
It is perhaps not surprising that while studying art in her home of Rome, Lattanzio first began working with mosaics. She later moved on to photography, but it wasn’t until she got the idea to combine the two media that her work really came together.
“In my work, there isn’t boundary between painting and photography, they are the expression of the same face, a way to describe an idea. I am a photographer, but also an artist. This is what prompted me to break up my pictures. If I look at my work under an aesthetic point of view, photographs are also pieces of a painting palette, each piece hand cut becomes an integral part of a pictorial method.”-Micaela Lattanzio interview with Mind Mag
You can see all of Micaela Lattanzio’s work on her website and Instagram.
September 10, 2019 at 7:24 am
Interesting,but my first thought was Humpty Dumpty because all of the pieces can’t be put back together again. Pin head also ran across my mind.( can you tell how very tired I am)
September 10, 2019 at 9:19 am
LOL. Why are you so tired? You okay?
September 10, 2019 at 11:36 am
95 year old parents. Both in hospital,two different ones, long story . My Dad my be in the process of leaving this world which he has been trying to leave for 3 or 4 years. I blogged,after a long time of not blogging, about the thank you treats i have made. Just one of the crazy things I do that probably isn’t expected. moreinkpleaseblog.com
September 10, 2019 at 1:56 pm
I am so sorry to read that, Beverly. This must be a very emotionally exhausting time for you. I hope you have wonderful people around you to support you through this and to top you back up when your reserves are low. I will be holding you and your parents close in my thoughts.
September 10, 2019 at 1:53 pm
These pieces are very striking. I like the fusion between photography and other modes of creativity.
