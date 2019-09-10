Mind Blown

Micaela Lattanzio

Italian photographer and artist Micaela Lattanzio’s work explores the fragmentation and reconstruction of female identity. She begins by taking a photograph, typically a portrait, which she then cuts into mostly abstract pieces. The pieces are pinned together on canvas, creating fascinating dimensions and shadows.

It is perhaps not surprising that while studying art in her home of Rome, Lattanzio first began working with mosaics. She later moved on to photography, but it wasn’t until she got the idea to combine the two media that her work really came together.

“In my work, there isn’t boundary between painting and photography, they are the expression of the same face, a way to describe an idea. I am a photographer, but also an artist. This is what prompted me to break up my pictures. If I look at my work under an aesthetic point of view, photographs are also pieces of a painting palette, each piece hand cut becomes an integral part of a pictorial method.” -Micaela Lattanzio interview with Mind Mag

You can see all of Micaela Lattanzio’s work on her website and Instagram.