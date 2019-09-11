Koolulam

On February 14th, 2018, the social music initiative known as Koolulam invited to Haifa 3,000 Muslims and Jews who had never met before. The idea was that these very diverse strangers would sing together. The group learned the music in an hour, and sang it in English, Arabic, and Hebrew to celebrate the precious moment of peaceful coexistence.

The original song, written by Matisyahu and arranged by Yaron Eigenstein, is a moving, forward-looking message of hope that one day, we will be able to get along.

I share their hope. On this day of painful remembrance, I’m wishing for love and comfort and hope and understanding for us all. If you need me, I’ll be listening to this song on repeat and having a good, cleansing cry. XOXO

You can follow all of Koolulam’s peace-making-through-music efforts on their website and on YouTube and Facebook.