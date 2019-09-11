My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

One Day

by 1 Comment

Koolulam
Koolulam

On February 14th, 2018, the social music initiative known as Koolulam invited to Haifa 3,000 Muslims and Jews who had never met before. The idea was that these very diverse strangers would sing together. The group learned the music in an hour, and sang it in English, Arabic, and Hebrew to celebrate the precious moment of peaceful coexistence.

The original song, written by Matisyahu and arranged by Yaron Eigenstein, is a moving, forward-looking message of hope that one day, we will be able to get along.

I share their hope. On this day of painful remembrance, I’m wishing for love and comfort and hope and understanding for us all. If you need me, I’ll be listening to this song on repeat and having a good, cleansing cry. XOXO

You can follow all of Koolulam’s peace-making-through-music efforts on their website and on YouTube and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “One Day

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    September 11, 2019 at 7:55 am

    I really like these mass choirs. My laptop sound is kinda screwed up for some reason so I didn’t listen to the whole thing but know it is good.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.