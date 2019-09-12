My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 238: Ducks!

by 1 Comment

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Etsomnia Duck! (duck stuff – talk about why they are our house’s token animal)

Since the 7-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, the storm that changed our lives, is coming up soon, I have been in the mood for ducks. Sure, the creatures inspire a lot of bad jokes and worse products, but really, how bad can a duck be? Right? Right?

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

This is an “adult rib bib.” Seriously. A bib. For adults. Featuring ducks. Mind you, I’m not suggesting I couldn’t use one. I’m just saying I wouldn’t use one.
Vintage jacket with stuffed duck elbow pads. I guess it could be worse. They could be knee pads…
This is beautiful! By EmililasTraumwerkstat
You are meant to hang this rock climbing chalk bag from your belt while climbing. Wouldn’t you expect to see real climbers carry gear that’s a little less silly?
When you’re a total mess, but your eyelashes are on point…
Just beautiful! By MillaKnitt
The feathers half-heartedly stuck to the sleeves definitely make the costume.
We all saw this one coming.
We had a rubber duckie-themed baby shower years ago, and I so wish I had these fantastic duckie-shaped sugar cubes for the party! By RainbowCakeToppers
Though the sellers are certainly in on the joke, I suspect this sweater was made unironically.
100% Etsy.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Etsomnia™ 238: Ducks!

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    September 12, 2019 at 6:18 am

    You must spend hours going through that website do that we don’t have to.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.