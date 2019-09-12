Etsomnia™ 238: Ducks!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Etsomnia Duck! (duck stuff – talk about why they are our house’s token animal)

Since the 7-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, the storm that changed our lives, is coming up soon, I have been in the mood for ducks. Sure, the creatures inspire a lot of bad jokes and worse products, but really, how bad can a duck be? Right? Right?

This is an “adult rib bib.” Seriously. A bib. For adults. Featuring ducks. Mind you, I’m not suggesting I couldn’t use one. I’m just saying I wouldn’t use one.

Vintage jacket with stuffed duck elbow pads. I guess it could be worse. They could be knee pads…

This is beautiful! By EmililasTraumwerkstat

You are meant to hang this rock climbing chalk bag from your belt while climbing. Wouldn’t you expect to see real climbers carry gear that’s a little less silly?

When you’re a total mess, but your eyelashes are on point…

Just beautiful! By MillaKnitt

The feathers half-heartedly stuck to the sleeves definitely make the costume.

We all saw this one coming.

We had a rubber duckie-themed baby shower years ago, and I so wish I had these fantastic duckie-shaped sugar cubes for the party! By RainbowCakeToppers

Though the sellers are certainly in on the joke, I suspect this sweater was made unironically.

100% Etsy.