Toe Tapping

Nils & Bianca, photo by Tamara Pinco

Tonight, we head out for our final vacation of 2019, and I’m in a great mood! Therefore, I thought something extra fun was in order.

Recently, some wonderful slow Lindy dancing popped up on my feed (thanks Deege!). It sent me down the swing dance rabbit hole once again, and that’s how I came across Nils Andren & Bianca Locatelli. The dancing pair are tons of fun, and I will bet you can’t keep still while watching. I certainly couldn’t!

In addition to cutting a mean rug themselves, the pair teach swing techniques all over Europe. Their classes include Boogie Woogie, Salsa, Lindy Hop, and the Swedish bugg. They make me want to go take a class (right after having my knees and hips replaced)!

You can follow the energetic, fun Nils & Bianca on their website and on Facebook.