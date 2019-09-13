Toe Tapping

Tonight, we head out for our final vacation of 2019, and I’m in a great mood! Therefore, I thought something extra fun was in order.
Recently, some wonderful slow Lindy dancing popped up on my feed (thanks Deege!). It sent me down the swing dance rabbit hole once again, and that’s how I came across Nils Andren & Bianca Locatelli. The dancing pair are tons of fun, and I will bet you can’t keep still while watching. I certainly couldn’t!
In addition to cutting a mean rug themselves, the pair teach swing techniques all over Europe. Their classes include Boogie Woogie, Salsa, Lindy Hop, and the Swedish bugg. They make me want to go take a class (right after having my knees and hips replaced)!
You can follow the energetic, fun Nils & Bianca on their website and on Facebook.
September 13, 2019 at 6:13 am
Lindy hop is always fun to watch because it is so upbeat and full of big movements. I had a colleague, back in the 1990s, who was big into lindy hop dancing and in fact used to dress in 1940s style and her home was almost all 1940s style too – though she did have modern technology.
September 13, 2019 at 7:25 am
That sounds kind of dreamy!
September 13, 2019 at 11:05 am
Her version of it did hold a lot of appeal as she kept one foot in each decade. I did briefly know someone who lived life at home like it was properly the 1950s, so no internet, no cell phone use, a B&W television. That would be too much commitment for me. I love mid-century style but I also appreciate my modern conveniences and luxuries.
September 13, 2019 at 1:16 pm
Same, plus I’m incapable of committing to one period.
September 13, 2019 at 1:54 pm
Ha ha, yes! Me too. I’d need a mansion I could time travel around.
September 13, 2019 at 6:54 am
Darn!! Like rubber bands for legs. Gosh, they are amazing. Whew! Donna, I am energized now!
September 13, 2019 at 7:25 am
Me, too!
September 13, 2019 at 7:28 am
Great fun!
September 13, 2019 at 7:52 am
It sure is!
