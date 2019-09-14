High Society

Using relatively few strokes of the pen and paintbrush, New York City artist Tug Rice manages to speak volumes. His beautiful art perfectly captures cities, seasons, parties, and performances, all the while calling to mind some fun, glamorous, non-specific yesteryear.
I often point out how the background interests of the artists I profile help inform their sense of style, and Rice is no exception. His sense of joy and drama very likely have their roots in his days as an acting student at Carnegie Mellon. The young man (he’s only 29!) still refers to himself as an actor, but though he’s a self-taught artist, his illustrations are still getting plenty of attention.
Rice’s work has been featured in Harper’s Bazaar, The Wall Street Journal, and Elle Decor, to name a few. His clients also include high-end names like Harry Winston and The Carlyle Hotel. I need to start saving up so I can cover my walls with Rice’s wonderful, jubilant, evocative art.
You can follow the wonderful Tug Rice on his website and on Instagram. You can also purchase his prints on 1stDibs.
September 14, 2019 at 6:15 am
Interestingly simple. Like this.
LikeLike
September 14, 2019 at 6:35 am
How fabulous! I particularly like the one with the shoes and butler. That’d be a perfect present for my sister.
LikeLike
September 14, 2019 at 8:16 am
These are wonderful! I could picture these (you see what I did here?) in Vanity Fair. I love seeing the rich and famous in their element.
LikeLike
September 14, 2019 at 9:04 am
My granddaughter started in college but they went on after collete, teaching and dancing the ‘Big Band’ music which included all of the ‘swing’ dances. At the time, 1960,, we didn’t have TV etc. so Friday night we went dancing at a local hall in St. Louis. Everybody put in 0.50 cents or even a whole dollar and at the end of the night we had a dance off. The best couple got the pot of money after the event took their share. Those were the days. Nobody killed anybody. No drugs, it was a real fun life back than. I miss it today. Hal
LikeLike
September 14, 2019 at 2:09 pm
I love the vintage vibe of these pieces and the energy of the brushstrokes.
LikeLike