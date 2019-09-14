High Society

Tug Rice

Using relatively few strokes of the pen and paintbrush, New York City artist Tug Rice manages to speak volumes. His beautiful art perfectly captures cities, seasons, parties, and performances, all the while calling to mind some fun, glamorous, non-specific yesteryear.

I often point out how the background interests of the artists I profile help inform their sense of style, and Rice is no exception. His sense of joy and drama very likely have their roots in his days as an acting student at Carnegie Mellon. The young man (he’s only 29!) still refers to himself as an actor, but though he’s a self-taught artist, his illustrations are still getting plenty of attention.

Rice’s work has been featured in Harper’s Bazaar, The Wall Street Journal, and Elle Decor, to name a few. His clients also include high-end names like Harry Winston and The Carlyle Hotel. I need to start saving up so I can cover my walls with Rice’s wonderful, jubilant, evocative art.

