Employing a combination of hot and cold work techniques, glass artist Joon-Yong Kim creates pieces full of depth and color and mystery. He starts by blowing thick, molten hot glass. Then, when the vessels have cooled, he carves away pieces, adding texture and sometimes even ceramic finishes to the outer surface. The resulting pieces are shockingly graceful, and look so tactile, they make me want to pick them up and examine every detail.

“I am endlessly fascinated by the malleability of glass; the colors, the juxtaposition of opacity and translucency, the possibilities that glass blowing and glass casting offer, this is what excites me, what spurs me on.” Joon Yong Kim

The internationally-acclaimed Seoul-based artist is part of a new renaissance of modern glass artists coming out of South Korea. Kim is delighted to be on the forefront of his country’s glass art wave, and he generously teaches what he knows about ceramics and glass to young students at Kook-min University.

