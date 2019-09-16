Vintage Wheels

1925 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Aerodynamic Coupe

In an attempt to minimize all the depressing, upsetting, and triggering posts on Facebook, I have been exploring and joining FB groups focused on Art Deco design. In these groups, people post the most delicious designs from the early 20th century. Since joining these groups, my feed has once again been full of amazing things; movie stars, clothing, jewelry, photography, furniture, architecture, and dozens and dozens of gorgeous automobiles.

I have never been someone to get excited about cars, but day after day, people keep posting vintage automobiles so gloriously designed, they belong in art museums! I finally decided I needed an excuse to gorge myself on them, so here we are.

You need to be accepted to each of these groups, and you must agree to follow their rules, but I promise you it’s worth the bother. They have turned my Facebook feed into a place of wonder and delight. Here are my faves: Art Deco, Art Deco, Avant Garde and Modernism, Vintage Fashion Uncovered, and BELLE EPOQUE to ART DECO; The First 40 years of 20th century. Go join them. But don’t tell them I sent you. I’m pretty sure that’s against the rules.