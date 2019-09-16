My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Vintage Wheels

by 7 Comments

1925 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Aerodynamic Coupe

In an attempt to minimize all the depressing, upsetting, and triggering posts on Facebook, I have been exploring and joining FB groups focused on Art Deco design. In these groups, people post the most delicious designs from the early 20th century. Since joining these groups, my feed has once again been full of amazing things; movie stars, clothing, jewelry, photography, furniture, architecture, and dozens and dozens of gorgeous automobiles.

I have never been someone to get excited about cars, but day after day, people keep posting vintage automobiles so gloriously designed, they belong in art museums! I finally decided I needed an excuse to gorge myself on them, so here we are.

You need to be accepted to each of these groups, and you must agree to follow their rules, but I promise you it’s worth the bother. They have turned my Facebook feed into a place of wonder and delight. Here are my faves: Art Deco, Art Deco, Avant Garde and Modernism, Vintage Fashion Uncovered, and BELLE EPOQUE to ART DECO; The First 40 years of 20th century. Go join them. But don’t tell them I sent you. I’m pretty sure that’s against the rules.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “Vintage Wheels

Leave a comment

  1. Robin @ Imperial Crochet
    September 16, 2019 at 6:31 am

    Thanks for sharing. I love Art Deco design and just applied to join all of the groups you recommended. I also follow a bunch of crochet groups for the same reason as you stated. I love seeing everyone’s homemade creations instead of reading about everyone’s political views.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    September 16, 2019 at 6:48 am

    Be still my heart! The curves on these beauties are amazing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.