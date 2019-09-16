Vintage Wheels

In an attempt to minimize all the depressing, upsetting, and triggering posts on Facebook, I have been exploring and joining FB groups focused on Art Deco design. In these groups, people post the most delicious designs from the early 20th century. Since joining these groups, my feed has once again been full of amazing things; movie stars, clothing, jewelry, photography, furniture, architecture, and dozens and dozens of gorgeous automobiles.
I have never been someone to get excited about cars, but day after day, people keep posting vintage automobiles so gloriously designed, they belong in art museums! I finally decided I needed an excuse to gorge myself on them, so here we are.
You need to be accepted to each of these groups, and you must agree to follow their rules, but I promise you it’s worth the bother. They have turned my Facebook feed into a place of wonder and delight. Here are my faves: Art Deco, Art Deco, Avant Garde and Modernism, Vintage Fashion Uncovered, and BELLE EPOQUE to ART DECO; The First 40 years of 20th century. Go join them. But don’t tell them I sent you. I’m pretty sure that’s against the rules.
September 16, 2019 at 6:31 am
Thanks for sharing. I love Art Deco design and just applied to join all of the groups you recommended. I also follow a bunch of crochet groups for the same reason as you stated. I love seeing everyone’s homemade creations instead of reading about everyone’s political views.
September 16, 2019 at 11:09 am
I honestly think remembering what we have in common is the only way back from this terrible divide.
September 16, 2019 at 11:12 am
You’re so right!
September 16, 2019 at 6:48 am
Be still my heart! The curves on these beauties are amazing.
September 16, 2019 at 11:09 am
They truly are works of art!
September 16, 2019 at 7:10 am
Oh the money spent.
September 16, 2019 at 11:11 am
I imagine it cost quite a bit to restore them, too! Totally worth it, in my opinion.
