Burnt Toast

A friend posted an article from The Toast on FB, and I could not stop laughing. Their blog is pure genius, and they have an even worse URL than I do! (The-Toast.net) How exciting! The (very) bad news is that they stopped posting two years ago. Luckily, there’s still plenty of great stuff there on which we can gorge ourselves.
The site was the brainchild of besties Nicole Cliffe and Daniel Mallory Ortberg. I want to go find them and get them to write more stuff. Or at least drink with them. They’re positively brilliant! The blog included hilarious features like Dear Businesslady and advice from Aunt Acid (my new drag name, by the way), and entertainment columns like Movie Yelling With Nicole and Mallory. But as much as I enjoy their columns and articles, it’s their art captions that I am most enjoying. With titles like Western Art History Is Just 600 Years Of Women Getting Out Of Bathtubs and “We’re Fine Here, How Are You?” Normal Moments In Art History Where No One Is About To Get Murdered, these posts are just screamingly funny. I can’t wait to devour them all! They are pretty hard on men, and they get pretty sweary, but if you can tolerate those things, I seriously recommend you read them all.
You can see all of The Toast’s posts on their website. And lucky for us, the dynamic duo are now writing a weekly feature for Slate! You can also follow Daniel Mallory Ortberg on their YouTube channel.
September 17, 2019 at 8:41 am
I do not find it beautiful to see an image of someone on a bed being operated on, quite the opposite in spite of the humour intended.
September 17, 2019 at 8:47 am
It’s put me in a right foul mood, I will get over it. I just hate medical history and having studied some at uni, I’ve now an almost horror and detest of it. What I know I wish I didn’t, some of it has made a very bad impression on me. Thankfully I left the course and went on to study a different subject. BTW there are no bad wishes intended, just sharing my mind.
September 17, 2019 at 9:05 am
I’m glad to hear what you think. Thank you.
September 17, 2019 at 9:09 am
Not everyone loves an honest opinion, but if asked you can rely on me.
September 17, 2019 at 9:14 am
LOL, that’s good to know!
September 17, 2019 at 9:19 am
At the charity shop I do a few hours volunteering in, people sometimes don’t buy stuff after I answer their “Does it suit me” but several other items I put forward for them to try and come back for more. I can’t see the point it selling something to someone if it doesn’t suit them or serve a purpose. Not a people pleaser me.
September 17, 2019 at 9:35 am
I love that!
September 17, 2019 at 9:17 am
Well at this very moment in time, I ‘m thinking something along the lines of: 1) I wonder if that hen has laid an egg 2) I need to stop being online just now and get on with the chimney sweeping 3) Ooo how lovely MyOBT is glad to hear my thoughts 4) I think I’ll put the kettle on first 5) Better fold the towels before putting them in the airing cupboard 6) Pasta for tea 7) These jeans have seen better days…
September 17, 2019 at 9:34 am
A very sound list!
September 17, 2019 at 9:04 am
Certainly not everything is funny to everyone. Sorry you didn’t enjoy it.
September 17, 2019 at 10:13 am
Strange. I found all of them to be fun. Yes, I enjoyed the them == Hal
September 17, 2019 at 1:31 pm
I love them. They’re exactly my bestie’s sense of humor.
