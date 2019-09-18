Mary Powers Gosden

Porcelain painter Mary Powers Gosden came to my attention on one of those delicious Art Deco groups I told you about a couple of days ago. The piece above was posted by the Cazenovia, NY, artist herself, and I can understand why she is so proud of it. Since seeing the photo, I haven’t been able to get the piece out of my head!

Not only are Gosden’s porcelain paintings gorgeous, her techniques are highly sophisticated, too. She sandblasts certain details to give them depth, which technique really brings her designs into three dimensions. She is also a master at layering paints and textures, and at adding touches of precious metals to bring out her designs. I’m especially wowed by her unexpected angles and clipped subjects. What wonderful compositions they are!

You can follow the incredible Mary Powers Gosden on her website and on Facebook and Instagram.