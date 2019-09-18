My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Precious

by

Mary Powers Gosden

Porcelain painter Mary Powers Gosden came to my attention on one of those delicious Art Deco groups I told you about a couple of days ago. The piece above was posted by the Cazenovia, NY, artist herself, and I can understand why she is so proud of it. Since seeing the photo, I haven’t been able to get the piece out of my head!

Not only are Gosden’s porcelain paintings gorgeous, her techniques are highly sophisticated, too. She sandblasts certain details to give them depth, which technique really brings her designs into three dimensions. She is also a master at layering paints and textures, and at adding touches of precious metals to bring out her designs. I’m especially wowed by her unexpected angles and clipped subjects. What wonderful compositions they are!

You can follow the incredible Mary Powers Gosden on her website and on Facebook and Instagram.

  1. janhaltn
    September 18, 2019 at 6:35 am

    Many years ago I had a friend who painted on porcelian and it is not that easy to paint on. Again, because I loved all of them, they got one more ‘like’ on her Instagram pages. Would love to see them in person. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    September 18, 2019 at 6:39 am

    My goodness…some of these must take hours.

  3. StellaKate Blue
    September 18, 2019 at 7:18 am

    Her work is intriguing. I love the doors.

