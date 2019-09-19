Agustina Ros

I’m not sure whether to characterize today’s amazing maker as a glass artist or a jewelry artist, but either way, wowie! This is the jaw-dropping wearable art by Barcelona-based Augustina Ros. Her contemporary jewelry is made with blown, flameworked borosilicate glass. Some pieces also include gold or silver metal fuming, done by placing a piece of pure noble metal on top of a rod of high-melting point glass or crystal. The metal is then super heated and placed inside a piece of hot blown glass. As the metal vaporizes, it changes the look of the blown glass. That vapor is how Ros achieves her beautiful sheer colors. Fuming is known among the glass community as a very tricky technique, and Ros has certainly mastered it.

“I choose the glass as my raw material par excellence because with it I can handle different techniques and get to create the work that I imagine, where the old meets the modern. In constant exploration, I look for inspiration in the past that create my present and define the future. I try to summarize the visual information, minimizing the senses in pieces that can express with simplicity a complex concept.” -Augustina Ros Process

