Grown-Ass Adults

Older rescue dogs have been kind of a recurring theme for me of late. Earlier in the year, I spent a lot of time scrolling through available shelter rescues trying to help a friend find a dog, I just watched Life in the Doghouse, an excellent documentary on Netflix about people who rescue dogs from kill shelters and try to fix them up and find them homes, and I’m just generally kind of dog crazy lately. So when I saw today’s thing on Andrea’s Huelsenbeck’s blog, ARHtistic License, it really resonated with me.
According to the Animal Protective Association of Missouri, dogs age 7 and older only have a 25% adoption rate. That’s a really discouraging statistic. But the APAMO isn’t taking it lying down. Instead, they launched a campaign which humorously addresses the benefits of adopting a “Grown-Ass Adult” dog.
You can see all the ads and more besides on the Animal Protective Association of Missouri’s website, on Instagram, and on the hashtags #grownassadult and #adoptadult. And in case you’re interested, the ASPCA offers plenty of practical advice for those trying to help get adult dogs adopted.
I sometimes wonder if Babe would settle down if she had a friend .Just not sure about taking on another mouth to feed.
New animals are a challenge (and an expense). That’s a hard decision to make.
Molly (dog) and Vixen (cat) are both rescure animals. Thanks for finding this. In the last 79 years, I have had over 20 rescure animals. Hal
Over 20? That’s amazing. What a lot of good you have done!
I like this initiative, Donna 🙂
When we get a puppy or a kitten, we need to use lots of time to raise them well. They demand our alert attention much more, than a grown up adult ever do.
For people not so young any longer, it is also a huge responsibility to take a puppy or kitten into the house. They can live for many years, small dogs easily 16-18 years, big dogs 10-12, huge dogs shorter. I have a cat at 16 years now, he lost his brother few months ago because of illness. Cats do also get old, some 18, others more.
In those cases it would be more responsible to take in an adult dog or cat, as they will not live so many more years.
