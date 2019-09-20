Grown-Ass Adults

Animal Protective Association of Missouri

Older rescue dogs have been kind of a recurring theme for me of late. Earlier in the year, I spent a lot of time scrolling through available shelter rescues trying to help a friend find a dog, I just watched Life in the Doghouse, an excellent documentary on Netflix about people who rescue dogs from kill shelters and try to fix them up and find them homes, and I’m just generally kind of dog crazy lately. So when I saw today’s thing on Andrea’s Huelsenbeck’s blog, ARHtistic License, it really resonated with me.

According to the Animal Protective Association of Missouri, dogs age 7 and older only have a 25% adoption rate. That’s a really discouraging statistic. But the APAMO isn’t taking it lying down. Instead, they launched a campaign which humorously addresses the benefits of adopting a “Grown-Ass Adult” dog.

You can see all the ads and more besides on the Animal Protective Association of Missouri’s website, on Instagram, and on the hashtags #grownassadult and #adoptadult. And in case you’re interested, the ASPCA offers plenty of practical advice for those trying to help get adult dogs adopted.