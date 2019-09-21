Masked Man

Horus Mozarabe Photo: Yaniv Halfon

A few weeks ago, I posted about a dance festival that involved a mashup of many different genres of dance, with belly dance being the primary influence. One of my regular readers, Violet, posted a link in the comments to this incredible male tribal fusion dancer. What a thrilling rabbit hole that proved to be!

This is the sinewy, graceful, deliciously-androgynous dancing by Horus Mozarabe. I am both intrigued and a little put off by the fact that he always performs in a mask, but perhaps he thinks being a male belly dancer wasn’t enough of a gimmick. Maybe the mask is meant to get the audience to focus on his movements instead, or maybe he wants to protect his privacy like Sia. Maybe it’s a metaphor for something I don’t get. Or maybe he’s a partner at a Big 10 accounting firm, and this is his secret alter ego. Whatever his reasons, he certainly seems like a knockout under the mask.

I am embarrassed to admit this, but I never considered belly dance to be a genre of dance in which men could participate, but now that I’ve seen it, I am a huge fan. I want to encourage all my male dancer friends to jump on it, too!

You can follow the fabulous Horus Mozarabe on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.